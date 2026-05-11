Ernexa Therapeutics Releases Virtual Investor KOL Connect Segment Highlighting Ovarian Cancer Landscape and Lead Candidate ERNA-101

Moderated discussion with Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Robert Pierce on ovarian cancer and evolving treatment landscape

Segment highlights significant unmet need in ovarian cancer and the potential of ERNA-101 to address limitations of current therapies

Access the segment here

Company to also participate in Virtual Investor Closing Bell event on May 13 featuring Sanjeev Luther and Dr. Robert Pierce

Register for the Closing Bell event here

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the release of a Virtual Investor KOL Connect segment featuring Dr. Robert Pierce, Chief Scientific Officer of Ernexa.



As part of the segment, Dr. Pierce provides insight into the complexities of ovarian cancer, one of the most challenging malignancies to treat, and discusses the limitations of current therapeutic approaches. The discussion highlights the patient journey from diagnosis through treatment, emphasizing the persistent unmet need for more effective and durable treatment options.

Dr. Pierce also outlines the evolving treatment landscape and shares his perspective on how Ernexa is approaching ovarian cancer differently at the biological level. He discusses the Company’s lead product candidate, ERNA-101, and its potential to improve outcomes and enhance the patient experience compared to existing therapies.

The Virtual Investor KOL Connect segment featuring Ernexa Therapeutics is now available here.

In addition, Ernexa announced that Sanjeev Luther, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Robert Pierce, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a Virtual Investor Closing Bell event on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 4:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Mr. Luther and Dr. Pierce will provide a corporate overview and discuss Ernexa’s recently announced preclinical ovarian cancer data for ERNA-101, which demonstrated complete tumor elimination and 100% survival in ovarian cancer models when combined with PD-1 blockade. The discussion will also cover the potential for ERNA-101 to address immunologically “cold” tumors by reshaping the tumor microenvironment to support stronger immune responses.

For more information about ERNA-101 and the Company’s development plans, visit www.ernexatx.com

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune diseases. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-201 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

Media Contact

Sharon Golubchik

RAYNZ

sharon@raynzhealth.com