Ernexa Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data at American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting on Lead Cell Therapy Candidate for Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

Positive results of ERNA-101 in ovarian cancer models demonstrated promising survival benefit and immune activation, underscoring the potential for broad oncology applications, including hematologic malignancies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data on its lead cell therapy candidate, ERNA-101, at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The data demonstrated that its proprietary cell therapy platform can rapidly and durably reprogram immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments (TMEs) into immune-active, pro-inflammatory states to combat cancer.

The platform engineers induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforms them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). The preclinical findings underscore the platform’s potential to overcome resistance in both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies and highlight a scalable, off-the-shelf approach to local cytokine delivery.

The abstract titled, ”Gene-modified iPSC-derived MSCs convert immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments (TMEs) into distinct pro-inflammatory TMEs,” was recently presented in an oral presentation by Michael Andreeff, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine, Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and lead author on the study.

“These data represent an important validation of our platform and reinforce our belief that iPSC-derived MSCs can be engineered into powerful immune-modulating agents,” said Sanjeev Luther, President & CEO of Ernexa Therapeutics. “We view this as a platform-level advance that has the potential to support multiple oncology programs, including drug-resistant cancers where immunotherapy has historically underperformed. We believe our ability to manufacture clonal, gene-modified cells at scale gives us a meaningful competitive advantage as we advance toward clinical development.”

“These data highlight the potential of iPSC-derived MSCs and their ability to be repurposed from their historical immunosuppressive roles into highly effective, immune-activating delivery vehicles,” said Dr. Andreeff. “The ability to deliver cytokines directly into tumors and reprogram the immune ecosystem represents a powerful and clinically relevant strategy. We are pleased with these results and look forward to further evaluation to understand the full potential of ERNA-101.”

The preclinical study, conducted in collaboration with investigators at MD Anderson Cancer Center, demonstrated that iMSCs engineered to secrete the cytokines interleukin-7 (IL-7) and interleukin-15 (IL-15) achieved supraphysiologic cytokine production levels that were approximately 20-fold higher than levels previously reported in engineered T-cell approaches. These levels corresponded to robust T-cell expansion and activation, sustained STAT5 signaling, and upregulation of survival pathways critical to immune persistence.

In an immunocompetent ovarian cancer model, intraperitoneal administration of IL-7/IL-15-secreting iMSCs resulted in significant immune cell infiltration into tumors, macrophage polarization toward a pro-inflammatory phenotype, and prolonged survival. Importantly, tumors transitioned from an immune-excluded (“cold”) state to a highly inflamed (“hot”) microenvironment, a key prerequisite for responsiveness to modern immunotherapies.

Ernexa is advancing a best-in-class approach using synthetic, allogeneic iMSCs to provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment without needing patient-specific cell harvesting. The Company continues to advance its lead program, ERNA-101, through additional preclinical testing, with first-in-human trials planned for next year.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune diseases. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-201 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

