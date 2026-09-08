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Press Releases

Erasca to Present at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

September 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced its participation in the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference being held at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 1:05 pm Eastern Time and will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available online at Erasca.com/events. An archived replay of the event will be available for 30 days following the webcast at Erasca.com/events.

About Erasca
At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of patients with cancer. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com 

Media Contact:
Michael Fitzhugh
LifeSci Communications
mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com 


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