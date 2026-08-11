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Erasca Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - August 10, 2026

August 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that, in connection with the appointment of Charles S. Fuchs, M.D., M.P.H., as president of research and development, Erasca’s Board of Directors has approved the grant of inducement awards.

The Board of Directors approved the grant to Dr. Fuchs of non-qualified stock options to purchase 1,278,520 shares of Erasca common stock under the company’s 2026 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (the “Inducement Plan”), 25% of which will vest on August 10, 2027, and the remainder of which will vest in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter. The stock options were granted on August 10, 2026 with an exercise price equal to the closing price of Erasca’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the grant date.

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Erasca, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with Erasca, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Erasca
At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of patients with cancer. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Erasca, Inc.


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