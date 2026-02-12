Eradivir Announces the Nomination of Its Development Candidate EV148 for the Treatment of RSV

EV148 Has Started IND-enabling Studies and is Expected to Enter Clinical Development in 2026

Preclinical Efficacy Findings to be Presented at RSVVW’26 in Rome, Italy

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BAiTPlatform--Eradivir Inc., the leading clinical-stage biotech company developing antibody recruiting small molecules to treat disease, today announced EV148 as its development candidate for the treatment of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The company is presenting its best-in-class pre-clinical efficacy findings in an oral presentation at RSVVW on February 19, 2026.

Globally, RSV affects an estimated 64 million people and causes 160,000 deaths each year. While preventative therapies are available, there are no approved treatment options for patients with established infection.

Unlike conventional antivirals that directly inhibit viral replication, EV148, the second candidate built on Eradivir’s innovative small molecule Bispecific Antigenic immuno-Therapy (BAiT™) platform, binds to RSV-infected cells and virions and recruits existing circulating antibodies, triggering rapid and targeted natural antibody immune clearance. This antibody-recruiting mechanism operates independently of viral replication and allows EV148 to effectively treat both early and late-stage infections.

In preclinical RSV studies, a single dose of EV148 significantly decreased viral loads by >99% in the upper and lower respiratory tract when administered up to 96 hours post infection. In neonatal preclinical studies when administered 24 hours after infection, EV148 significantly reduced viral load and lung lesion severity, while also preventing the elevation of resting respiratory rates seen in untreated controls. These in vivo findings support EV148’s potential as a differentiated therapeutic offering rapid, strain-independent efficacy, and an extended treatment window for RSV infection.

“RSV remains a significant global health challenge, and the absence of effective treatments leaves a critical gap in care,” said Philip Low, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Eradivir and Ralph C. Corley Distinguished Professor at Purdue University. “EV148’s promising preclinical results, together with the clinical validation of our BAiT platform through EV25, highlights the potential of small molecule antibody-recruiting therapies to harness the body’s own immune system for targeted viral clearance. We believe EV148 represents an important step toward a new therapeutic approach for RSV and other viral infections.”

Upcoming Presentation at RSVVW’26

Eradivir will present preclinical findings for EV148 at RSVVW’26, ReSViNET’s global RSV conference taking place in Rome, Italy. Eradivir’s Chief Technology Officer, Jeffery Nielsen, PhD, will deliver an oral presentation entitled “A New Paradigm Shift for RSV Treatment: EV148 Leverages Pre-Existing Immunity to Achieve Strain-Independent Antiviral Efficacy in Neonatal Lambs.” The presentation will be given during Session 3 on February 19, between 9:10 and 11:15 CET.

The company is planning a regulatory submission for EV148 in late 2026, a key step toward initiating first-in-human studies.

Eradivir Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage biotech company developing antibody recruiting small molecules to treat disease. Using its proprietary BAiT™ (Bispecific Antigenic immuno-Therapy) platform, the company is advancing a pipeline of antibody-recruiting small molecules, including lead therapeutic EV25 for influenza and EV148 for RSV, with additional candidates in the pipeline targeting multiple diseases. Eradivir’s lead antiviral therapeutic EV25 has demonstrated safety, tolerability and significant reduction in viral loads and influenza symptoms in Phase 2a clinical trials. Eradivir’s small molecule targeting technology was discovered in Dr. Philip Low’s Purdue University Laboratory, and the company is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana. For more information about the company and its latest news, visit www.eradivir.com.

