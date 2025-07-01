Er-Kim Announces Exclusive Agreement with Immunocore to Distribute KIMMTRAK in Turkey, and the MENA, Caucasus and CIS Regions

Er-Kim will distribute KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp) for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adults with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma, in accordance with applicable local regulations in the agreed regions

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and ISTANBUL and OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Er-Kim, an international pharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of novel therapies, today announced that they have been appointed by Immunocore (Nasdaq: IMCR) as the distribution and commercialization partner for KIMMTRAK, for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adults with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma, in Turkey and across the Middle East, North Africa, Caucasus and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) regions. Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering and delivering transformative immunomodulating medicines to radically improve outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases.

Uveal melanoma is a rare and aggressive form of melanoma affecting the eye. Although it is the most common primary intraocular malignancy in adults, the diagnosis is rare, and up to 50% of people with uveal melanoma will eventually develop metastatic disease. The prognosis for patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma has historically been poor.

“We are excited about our partnership with Immunocore to support access to this treatment for eligible patients in Turkey and across the MENA, Caucasus and CIS regions,” said Mert Zorlular, CFO of Er-Kim. “With over 40 years of experience bringing innovative cancer treatments to these regions, we are proud to be the oncology community’s trusted partner delivering treatment options for diseases with a high unmet need.”

About Er-Kim

Established in 1981, Er-Kim stands at the forefront of biopharmaceutical innovation, partnering with over 40 global leaders to revolutionize patient care in key international markets. Our pioneering business models, tailored for sustainability and flexibility, have positioned us as a full-service solution, extending our reach to over 600 million patients through our fully owned affiliates. With a dedicated team of over 300 professionals worldwide and revenues exceeding EUR 305M, Er-Kim is not just a partner but a trailblazer in healthcare, continually setting new standards in commercialization and patient access. For more information, please visit https://www.er-kim.com/.

About KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp)

KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp) has been approved in certain countries as monotherapy for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Availability and prescribing conditions may vary by country.

For more information, please see the full Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC): https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/kimmtrak-epar-product-information_en.pdf *(for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom)*

