Equillium to Present at the Stifel Healthcare Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$EQ--Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that it will present at the Stifel Healthcare Conference taking place in New York on November 18 & 19, 2024.





Management will provide an overview of the Company’s clinical programs, currently focused on the Phase 3 EQUATOR study of itolizumab in acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) and the Phase 2 study of itolizumab in ulcerative colitis. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Conference: Stifel Healthcare Conference Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel Dates: Monday, November 18 & Tuesday, November 19 Presentation: Tuesday, November 19 at 9:40 am Pacific Time | 12:40 pm Eastern Time

Webcast access for the conference will be available on the Events & Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab on the Company’s website. An archived replay of both presentations will be available for 90 days.

About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline consists of the following novel first-in-class immunomodulatory assets and product platform targeting immuno-inflammatory pathways. Itolizumab: a monoclonal antibody that targets the CD6-ALCAM signaling pathway which plays a central role in the modulation of effector T cells that drive a number of immuno-inflammatory diseases; currently under evaluation in a Phase 3 clinical study of patients with acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) and announced positive data from a Phase 1b clinical study of patients with lupus/lupus nephritis in April 2024. Equillium acquired rights to itolizumab through an exclusive partnership with Biocon Limited, who also provides commercial manufacturing for the product. EQ101: a selective tri-specific cytokine inhibitor targeting IL-2, IL-9, and IL-15; recently announced positive results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical study of patients with alopecia areata. EQ302: an orally delivered, selective bi-specific cytokine inhibitor targeting IL-15 and IL-21 at pre-clinical stage.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Equillium’s control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: Equillium’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; and whether the results from clinical studies will validate and support the safety and efficacy of Equillium’s product candidates. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Equillium’s filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Equillium’s website under the heading “Investors.” Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Equillium undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

