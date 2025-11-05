SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Equillium to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

November 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel Healthcare Conference
Format:Company Presentation & 1x1 Meetings
Date:Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Time:3:20-3:50 PM EDT


Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
Format:1x1 Meetings
Date:Tuesday, November 18 – Thursday, November 20, 2025


Members of the Equillium management team will be available to participate in meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the presentation on the Events & Presentations page, located under the Investor Relations section on equilliumbio.com. An archived replay of both presentations will be available for 90 days.

About Equillium
Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline consists of several novel immunomodulatory assets and product platform targeting immuno-inflammatory pathways. 

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Investor Contact
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com


Southern California Events
Equillium, Inc.
