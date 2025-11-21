SUBSCRIBE
Equillium to Participate in Upcoming December 2025 Investor Conferences

November 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference
Format:Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings
Date:Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Time:11:30 AM EST


Evercore ISI 8th Annual Healthcare Conference
Format:Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings
Date:Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Time:3:50 PM EST


Members of the Equillium management team will be available to participate in meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Investors are invited to review the company corporate deck found on the Events & Presentations page, as well as the replay from the recent virtual KOL Event to discuss EQ504: A Novel Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor (AhR) Modulator for Ulcerative Colitis.

About Equillium
Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline consists of several novel immunomodulatory assets and product platform targeting immuno-inflammatory pathways. 

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Investor Contact
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com


Southern California Events
Equillium, Inc.
