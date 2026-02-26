SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Equillium to Participate in the Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

February 25, 2026 | 
1 min read

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a biotechnology innovator developing novel therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 10:40am ET.

Members of the Equillium management team will be available to participate in meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

About Equillium
Equillium is a biotechnology innovator developing novel therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is EQ504, a potent and selective aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) modulator designed with a multi-modal, non-immunosuppressive mechanism of action to be complementary to other inflammation and immunology agents. EQ504 is an investigational therapeutic program with potential for targeted, local delivery via enteric coating for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other gastrointestinal diseases or inhaled formulations for the treatment of inflammatory lung diseases.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Investor Contact 
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com


Southern California Events
Equillium, Inc.
