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Equillium to Participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference

March 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

LA JOLLA, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a biotechnology innovator developing novel therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 38th Annual Roth Conference for Growth Companies on Monday, March 23, 2026 at 8:30am PT.

Members of the Equillium management team will be available to participate in meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

About Equillium
Equillium is a biotechnology innovator developing novel therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is EQ504, a potent and selective aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulator designed with a multi-modal, non-immunosuppressive mechanism of action to be complementary to other inflammation and immunology agents. EQ504 is an investigational therapeutic program with potential for targeted, local delivery via enteric coating for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other gastrointestinal diseases or inhaled formulations for the treatment of inflammatory lung diseases.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Investor Contact 
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com


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