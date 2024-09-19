eQcell Inc. Announces Appointment to Board of Directors

eQcell Inc., Canada’s premier clinical-stage regenerative medicine company addressing conditions and diseases affecting sporting and domestic animals globally, is pleased to announce the appointment to its Board of Directors of Christopher (Chris) Williams.

Christopher Williams was appointed to eQcell’s Board of Directors in July 2024 broadening the diversity of skillsets at the board with a highly recognized background across multiple disciplines.

Currently Managing Director and Portfolio Company Operating Executive at Vaon Ventures, Nashville, TN, where, as chairman of Propagenix Inc., he led the 2024 acquisition of that company’s proprietary epithelial stem cell technology to Canada’s multinational STEMCELL Technologies.

His varied and extensive career has included being Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Citadel Defense Company / San Diego, CA; Founding Team Member and Sr. Principal of Boston Consulting Group’s Digital Ventures Division, Manhattan Beach, CA. Christopher also held leadership roles at Philips Healthcare and GE Healthcare. Chris earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at Northeastern University, Boston, MA.

“I could not be prouder to welcome Mr. Williams to the eQcell team” said Dr. Thomas Koch, Founder and CEO of eQcell. “Mr. Williams experience as a founder and biotech executive will be of great value to eQcell as we continue to strengthen our corporate governance and seek additional funding to develop novel cell-based therapies for animals and humans.”

“eQcell’s industry-leading scientific team, advanced technology solutions, and exciting clinical trial progress provide the foundation for accelerated growth and discovery across the equine, canine, and feline health markets”, explained Christopher Williams from VAON Ventures.

About eQcell Inc.

eQcell was founded within the Ontario Veterinary College/University of Guelph, Canada, the 5th-ranked veterinary university in the world. The research into stem cells at OVC has been supported by grants and expenditures approximating $6 million over a 15-year period, and external funding from investors inn eQcell, exceeding $6 million since 2021, has provided the necessary capital to initiate clinical trials in Canada and the United States and establish its sources for GMP manufacturing. Trials in osteoarthritis are being conducted at Colorado State University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and Canada’s premier veterinary hospital – The Ontario Veterinary College. eQcell became and remains the only company authorized by Canada’s Veterinary Drugs Directorate to conduct clinical trials in equine osteoarthritis with MSCs.

eQcell has adopted One Health principles under which successful clinical data in the veterinary indication supports preclinical models for translation of its platform into treatments for humans. Osteoarthritis is a major cause of pain and disability in humans for which for which current treatments are ineffective, not fully effective, or palliative and that affect ~33 million US adults and over 500 million worldwide. The translational nature of the veterinary data is reported to importantly reduce the failure rate in late-stage human trials that approximate 70% at Phase II and 50% at Phase III, reducing risks of capital loss, encouraging investment.

For further information on eQcell:

Dr. Thomas G Koch - CEO and CSO - tkoch@eqcell.com