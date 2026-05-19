EpiCypher and New England Biolabs Expand Strategic Partnership to Advance Epigenomics Research

DURHAM, N.C. and IPSWICH, Mass., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiCypher® and New England Biolabs® (NEB®) today announced an expanded strategic partnership to co-develop next-generation tools for epigenomics research. Building on a successful track record of collaboration, the partnership will accelerate the creation of innovative technologies that advance understanding of gene regulation, chromatin biology, and disease mechanisms.

The partnership combines EpiCypher's strengths in chromatin biology, assay development, and epigenomic profiling with NEB's leadership in enzyme innovation, molecular biology, and reagent production to deliver high-performance solutions that enable deeper, more precise insights into epigenetic regulation. NEB has a history of applying its enzymology expertise to such applications and has already developed numerous novel approaches for the study of DNA methylation, hydroxymethylation, the epitranscriptome, chromatin accessibility, and chromatin interactions.

This expanded collaboration builds on a growing portfolio of jointly developed genomic tools, kits, and protocols, some supported in part by NIH SBIR funding. These include solutions for CUT&RUN, CUT&Tag, and NiCE-seq, as well as emerging multiomic workflows, such as Multiomic CUT&RUN and meCUT&RUN, which incorporate NEB's Enzymatic Methyl-seq (EM-seq™) technology. The partnership also extends to long-read sequencing applications, including EpiCypher's recently launched CUTANA® Fiber-seq kit, which integrates key NEB reagents that helped accelerate its path to market, while supporting strong performance.

As part of the agreement, NEB will distribute EpiCypher's CUTANA portfolio of genomics products in key international markets, beginning with Germany and the United Kingdom, and continuing with additional markets later this year.

"Working closely with the management and technical teams at EpiCypher has revealed a strong alignment with NEB's values around scientific integrity, innovation, and our shared commitment to equipping researchers with technologies and tools to advance science," said Isaac B. Meek, Director of Corporate and Business Development at NEB. "EpiCypher's leadership in epigenetics and dedication to enabling researchers created an opportunity to collaborate and drive innovation in new and impactful directions."

"Having a strategic partner with NEB's scientific expertise, scale, and market reach allows us to broaden the impact of our technologies worldwide," said Martis Cowles, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer of EpiCypher. "By combining our assay development capabilities with NEB's NGS enzyme and reagent expertise, we can deliver next-generation tools that enable new insights into gene regulation and disease biology."

Together, EpiCypher and NEB are advancing their longstanding scientific collaboration to deliver the next generation of tools for epigenomics research worldwide.

About EpiCypher

EpiCypher was founded in response to the growing demand for high-quality reagents to study chromatin regulation and enable epigenetics-focused drug discovery. The company is on the forefront of chromatin mapping technologies with the CUTANA® platform for ultra-sensitive CUT&RUN, CUT&Tag, Fiber-seq and DNA methylation profiling assays, and now CUTANA® Cloud, a user-friendly bioinformatics platform. EpiCypher also offers the largest collection of designer nucleosomes (dNucs) on the market along with complementary high-throughput assays and Genomic Services. EpiCypher is dedicated to bringing these transformative technologies and services to researchers worldwide. For more information about EpiCypher Inc. and its breakthrough research technologies, please visit www.epicypher.com.

About New England Biolabs:

For over 50 years, New England Biolabs (NEB) has pioneered the discovery and production of innovative products tailored for molecular biology research. Our commitment to scientific discovery is evident in all that we do, including our ever-expanding product portfolio, investment in our basic and applied research program, and support of customers' research in academia and industry, including cutting-edge technologies for use in molecular diagnostics and nucleic-acid vaccines development. Guided by our founding principles, NEB proactively invests in efforts to improve the well-being of our employees, surrounding communities, as well as the future of our planet. NEB remains a privately held company with global reach, supported by our headquarters in Ipswich, MA, USA, subsidiary offices in 11 countries, and over 60 distribution partners around the world. For more information about New England Biolabs, visit www.neb.com.

EpiCypher Trademarks: EpiCypher®, CUTANA®

NEB Trademarks: NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS® and NEB® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc. EM-SEQ™ is a trademark of New England Biolabs, Inc.

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SOURCE New England Biolabs, Inc.