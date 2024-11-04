EpiBiologics to Present Data Demonstrating Disease-Selective Extracellular Protein Degradation and Platform Breadth at Upcoming Scientific Meetings

Company to highlight progress on lead EGFR program and share proof-of-concept data on challenging therapeutic targets outside oncology

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EpiBiologics, a leader in tissue-selective extracellular protein degradation, will be presenting new data demonstrating the unique capabilities of its EpiTAC platform at the 16th Annual PEGS Europe conference (November 5-7, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain) and the 2024 Antibody Engineering and Therapeutics US conference (December 15-18, 2024 in San Diego, California).





“We’re pleased to present in vivo data demonstrating significant platform validation and the potential for meaningful therapeutic benefit of EpiTACs not only in oncology, where our initial focus has been, but also in high-need immune disorders,” said Shyra Gardai, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of EpiBiologics.

EpiTAC bispecific antibodies leverage cell-surface degrader receptors enriched in disease tissue to selectively degrade membrane and extracellular targets with activity superior to antibody or small molecule blockade. New data being presented demonstrate EpiTACs’ ability to remove target proteins specifically in disease tissue, sparing healthy tissue and increasing efficacy.

Presentation Highlights

By selecting degrader receptors enriched in disease tissue, EpiBiologics reports that its EGFR-targeting bispecific EpiTAC antibody drives synergistic anti-tumor activity in vivo while preserving EGFR signaling in normal tissue.

while preserving EGFR signaling in normal tissue. EGFR EpiTAC also achieves mutation-agnostic degradation of EGFR in multiple tumor models, enabling a meaningful therapeutic approach for broad patient populations in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other EGFR-driven cancers.

EpiTACs exhibit potential in autoimmunity by localizing degradation to T regulatory cells and driving cell-selective activity. This provides a powerful approach to overcoming limitations of immune therapies that simultaneously affect both pro- and anti-inflammatory immune cells, limiting their effectiveness.

The EpiTAC platform can degrade disease-causing GPCRs by a number of different strategies. Targeted degradation of GPCRs is a key achievement given their importance in a number of diseases, including pain and autoimmune/inflammatory and neurological diseases.

“EpiBiologics has achieved major milestones this year, including advancing a tissue-selective EGFR program toward the clinic, localizing degradation to specific immune cell subsets for autoimmunity, and degrading GPCRs, a difficult-to-drug target class,” said Ann Lee-Karlon, Ph.D., President and CEO of EpiBiologics. “We are excited to expand the breadth of our platform to address a wide range of diseases while making important progress on our pipeline of EpiTAC bispecific antibody therapies.”

Details of the oral presentations are as follows:

16th Annual PEGS Europe

Title: “EpiTACs Are a Novel Bispecific Antibody Platform to Degrade Disease-Driving Extracellular Targets”

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 6th, 11:15 a.m. CET

Presenter: Shyra Gardai, Ph.D.

2024 Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics US

Title: “EpiTACs Are a Novel Bispecific Antibody Platform that Drive the Degradation of Disease-Driving Targets”

Date & Time: Monday, December 16th, 4:45 p.m. PT

Presenter: Shyra Gardai, Ph.D.

About EpiBiologics

EpiBiologics is advancing a next-generation protein degradation pipeline and platform that targets membrane and extracellular proteins. EpiBiologics was founded on pioneering work from scientific founder Dr. Jim Wells of the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). The Company’s proprietary EpiTAC platform is a modular bispecific antibody system that enables targeted degradation of disease-driving membrane and extracellular proteins in a tissue-specific manner. Preclinical anti-tumor data support the innovative EpiTAC approach to extracellular protein degradation as the company moves toward the clinic. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, EpiBiologics is backed by leading healthcare investors and aims to develop first-in-class and best-in-class targeted therapies across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, neurodegeneration and metabolism. For more information, please visit epibiologics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

