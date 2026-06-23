enVVeno Medical to Present in the Webull Corporate Connect Webinar Series

- Live webcast on Wednesday, June 24th at 2:00 PM ET

- Access the event here

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"),a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of deep venous disease, today announced that it will present in the Webull Corporate Connect Webinar Series being held virtually June 24-25, 2026.

As part of the discussion, the Company's CEO, Rob Berman, will provide an overview of enVVeno Medical's mission to transform the treatment of deep venous disease, discuss the significant unmet need for patients suffering from severe Deep Venous Insufficiency (DVI), review the recent FDA IDE approval for the Company's enVVe® System, and outline plans for advancing the first-ever U.S. pivotal trial of a non-surgical replacement venous valve.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 2:00 - 2:20 PM ET

Presenter: Robert Berman, enVVeno Medical’s Chief Executive Officer

Registration Link: HERE

About Webull Financial

Webull Corporation owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 16 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 27 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of deep venous disease. The Company is currently developing the enVVe system, which includes a first-in-class non-surgical replacement venous valve being developed for the treatment of severe Deep Venous Insufficiency (DVI). The enVVe valve is designed to act as one-way valve, to help assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. As a transcatheter delivered device, the enVVe procedure will be performed under light sedation and should not require an over-night hospital stay.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

NVNO@jtcir.com

(908) 824-0775

SOURCE: enVVeno Medical Corporation

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