Enveric Biosciences Secures Second U.S. Patent Allowance for Next-Generation, Non-Hallucinogenic Mescaline Derivatives in EVM401 Series

Patent-protected methylone-inspired analogs support pipeline expansion into PTSD

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics to address psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced a second Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for novel compounds within its EVM401 Series, expanding its intellectual property assets in the treatment of mental health disorders.

The allowed patent application, titled “Substituted N-Propylamine Fused Heterocyclic Mescaline Derivatives,” covers a unique series of methylone-inspired compounds, which are structurally differentiated benzodioxole derivatives engineered as non-hallucinogenic modulators of neurotransmitters relevant for neuropsychiatric disorders.

“With this second patent allowance for the EVM401 Series, Enveric continues to strengthen its position as a first-in-class developer of neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics,” said Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., Director and CEO of Enveric. “These patent-protected molecules are designed to capture the desirable neuroplasticity-promoting effects of methylone, while offering novel chemical structures that enable both strong IP protection and a potential path to repeat-dose outpatient care.”

Enveric’s molecules share pharmacophoric elements with methylone, an MDMA analog recently associated with positive Phase 2 results for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but differ structurally in ways that render them patentable and proprietary. In contrast, methylone, a synthetic cathinone with structural limitations, has no available composition of matter patent exclusivity because its structure is in the public domain.

Enveric’s differentiated benzodioxole analogs may offer similar therapeutic promise while potentially enabling a clearer regulatory and commercial path. The Company expects further preclinical testing will be required to evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics, and functional activity against PTSD and other psychiatric endpoints.

“The expansion of the EVM401 Series reflects Enveric’s commitment to developing a deep pipeline of next-generation, non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogens that align with the scalability and safety needs of modern mental health treatment,” added Dr. Tucker. “We believe this patent further positions Enveric at the forefront of the development of a new wave of targeted, accessible neuroplastogenic small-molecule drugs”

