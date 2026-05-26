Entheon Announces Termination of Business Combination Agreement with Nutravisor

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU) ("" or the "") announces that further to its news release dated January 19, 2026, the definitive business combination agreement dated January 19, 2026, as amended on March 9, 2026 (the "") between the Company and Nutravisor Inc. (""), pursuant to which the parties had agreed to complete a business combination involving a "" amalgamation of Nutravisor with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Entheon having the effect of Entheon acquiring all of the issued and outstanding common shares and other securities of Nutravisor in exchange for securities of Entheon, and resulting in the reverse takeover of Entheon by Nutravisor (the ""), has been terminated.As a result of the termination of the Business Combination Agreement, the Proposed Transaction will not proceed, and the Company will not complete the share consolidation, the name change, or any other steps contemplated in connection with the Proposed Transaction.In connection with the termination of the Business Combination Agreement, Nutravisor paid to Entheon a cash termination payment in the amount of CAD$ 175,000 (the ""). In addition, Nutravisor has agreed to issue to Entheon such number of common shares of Nutravisor, or of the resulting issuer in connection with a go-public transaction, as has an aggregate deemed value of CAD $175,000 (the ""), calculated based on a deemed issue price per Settlement Share equal to the greater of: (a) CAD $0.50 per share; and (b) 80% of the price per common share issued, sold or deemed issued in connection with Nutravisor's next liquidity event.Trading in the common shares of the Company is currently halted. The Company will provide a further update regarding the status of trading in its common shares in due course.Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company interested in treating addiction and substance use disorders.For more information, please contact the Company at:Entheon Biomedical Corp.Timothy Ko, CEO1 (604) 562-3932To view the source version of this press release, please visit