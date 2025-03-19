Ensysce Biosciences Announces PAINWeek 2025 Symposium and Recent Expert Panel Discussion on The State of the Nation in Pain

~ Analgesic Experts Consider Pain Indications Versus New Classes of Analgesics ~

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2025 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) (“Ensysce” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative solutions for severe pain relief while reducing the potential for opioid abuse and overdose, announced it will host a symposium on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, during PAINWeek 2025, designed to share perspectives with experts in the field of pain management. In preparation for this meeting, the company recently hosted a panel discussion entitled “The State of the Nation in Pain: A Discussion on Analgesics and Their Optimal Uses”.

The discussion was moderated by Ensysce’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. William Schmidt, Ph.D., and included Dr. Todd Bertoch M.D., from CenExel JBR in Salt Lake City, UT, and Dr. Jeff Gudin, M.D., from the University of Miami School of Medicine, two world-class experts in the fields of anesthesiology and pain medicine. The panel reviewed various analgesics, their use and considerations for effective treatment, and examined current advances in pain medicine including the development of novel analgesic drugs such as PF614, Ensysce’s next generation opioid.

Dr Lynn Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Ensysce, commented, “We are one of the few companies aiming to introduce a new, differentiated class of opioids and want to listen to and work with experts who prescribe these medicines to treat severe pain. We also want to understand how the field views our new agents, PF614 and PF614-MPAR, and how they will fit into the patient treatment paradigm, especially with the emerging discipline of multi-modal care. This recent panel discussion was an excellent way to take a pulse on the field of pain medicine as it has evolved over the last year and served as a tool to prepare for our symposium at PAINWeek. A key conclusion from the discussion with these experts was that new classes of analgesics are needed, yet opioids remain the gold standard for treating severe pain. The introduction of our ‘Next Generation’ of opioids with safety features including overdose protection could have major societal benefits. We look forward to discussing this in depth at PAINWeek in September.”

The panel discussion and highlight clips can be viewed on Ensysce’s corporate website here.

PAINWeek is the leading meeting dedicated to the latest science on pain. The website can be viewed here https://conference.painweek.org.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage company with a goal of disrupting the analgesic landscape by introducing a new class of highly novel opioids for the treatment of severe pain. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP™) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce’s products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

