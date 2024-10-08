Ensysce Biosciences Announces Leadership Team’s Participation in the Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit

~ Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick to Present Latest Clinical Data for PF614 and PF614-MPAR ~

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) (“Ensysce” or “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative solutions for severe pain relief while reducing the potential for opioid abuse and overdose, today announced that Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Ensysce, will present at the 18th Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit taking place on October 28 and 29, 2024 in Boston, MA.

Dr. Kirkpatrick’s presentation “When All You Have is a Hammer ... A New Approach to Soften the Blow” will be held on Monday, October 28th at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

In this session, Dr. Kirkpatrick will review the proliferation of new analgesic entrants that have promised opioid-like efficacy but to date have not delivered. The result has been opioid mistrust and unfortunately, a reduction in access for those who depend on opioid pain relief for a decent quality of life. Instead of turning away from these effective analgesics, Ensysce embraced their efficacy by introducing new TAAP™ and MPAR® classes of opioids. The lead agents, PF614 and PF614-MPAR, are expected to provide a novel option for high-risk patients delivering exquisite pain relief yet with advantages over currently used Abuse Deterrent Formulation (ADF) opioid products. TAAP-modified opioids reduce multiple forms of abuse and only release the opioid when taken orally and exposed to trypsin in the gut. MPAR applies another layer of safety resulting in oral overdose protection by adding a trypsin inhibitor to each of the TAAP products. Dr. Kirkpatrick will present clinical data demonstrating these unique qualities of TAAP and MPAR and supporting their added benefits over the ADF class.

Ensysce’s commitment to the Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit is also represented by Dr. William Schmidt, Chief Medical Officer of Ensysce, who will serve as Chairperson for the second consecutive year. Dr. Schmidt will provide opening remarks on Monday, October 28th and Tuesday, October 29th. Dr. Schmidt has specialized in providing advice on preclinical and clinical studies of novel analgesic drugs throughout his career. Dr. Schmidt is the Parliamentarian and a Past President of the Eastern Pain Association. He received the John J. Bonica award for the development of new analgesics and his sustained contributions to the educational efforts of the Eastern Pain Association in 2014.

The Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit is a widely recognized arena for leaders in the fields of advanced medicine and science, academia and government to come together and discuss the latest advances in the quest to develop novel pain therapies. The summit will present thoughtful insight from key industry leaders and academic researchers concerning cutting edge drug discovery science, preclinical development trends, analysis of key clinical-stage pain therapies and newly marketed products. The agenda for this year’s event includes a wide variety of topics in the field of pain research, such as the development of novel therapeutics, biomarkers associated with pain states, and clinical trial design considerations. Additionally, the event offers panel discussions on key issues facing pain research today from ethical considerations to funding challenges and beyond. The event is a prominent gathering of experts dedicated to improving the lives of those suffering from chronic pain. Please find more information here.

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP™) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce’s products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

