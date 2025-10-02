Enrollment Tops 1,600 in Natera’s EXPAND Trial of Single Gene NIPT

EXPAND is a prospective, blinded, multi-site clinical trial with diagnostic outcomes on all subjects

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing and precision medicine, today announced a milestone in the EXPAND trial with the enrollment of over 1,600 patients.

Initiated in 2023, EXPAND is designed to be the defining prospective clinical trial in the category, supporting Natera’s Fetal Focus™ single gene noninvasive prenatal test (NIPT) for inherited conditions. The study is differentiated by having all outcomes, including both positive and negative results, confirmed by genetic truth using prenatal or postnatal diagnostic testing1, 2. EXPAND has enrolled a diverse, multi-ethnic population from leading academic medical centers and maternal fetal medicine clinics.

Natera expects to report a large-scale analysis from the trial in the fourth quarter of 2025. This follows the successful initial readout of EXPAND earlier this year, in which Fetal Focus demonstrated 91% sensitivity and successfully identified 5/5 fetuses affected by challenging homozygous variants.

Fetal Focus addresses a clear unmet need when the biological father is unavailable or unable to complete carrier testing. While testing both partners remains the guideline-recommended gold standard3,4 and the optimal approach to screen for affected pregnancies, if carrier testing of the biological father is not possible, Fetal Focus is a clinically useful alternative.

“Fetal Focus is addressing an important clinical need for patients and has shown excellent performance in the initial readout of the EXPAND trial,” said Sheetal Parmar, senior vice president of medical affairs, women’s health at Natera. “Our proprietary LinkedSNP™ technology improves detection of inherited conditions, giving families and clinicians additional insights during pregnancy.”

