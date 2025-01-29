SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Enovis to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call on February 26th

January 29, 2025 
Wilmington, DE, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, announced that it will host an investor conference call and live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, February 26th, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and issue an earnings press release earlier that morning. A presentation related to the call as well as a webcast can be accessed from the “Investors” section of Enovis’ website at www.enovis.com.

Conference Call/Webcast Information

Investors can access the live webcast via a link on the Enovis website. For those planning to participate on the call, please dial (833) 685-0901 (U.S. callers) and (412) 317-5715 (International callers) and ask to join the Enovis call. A link to a replay of the call will also be available on the Enovis website later that day.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

Availability of Information on the Enovis Website

Investors and others should note that Enovis routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Enovis Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the Enovis Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in Enovis to review the information that it shares on ir.enovis.com.

Contact:

Kyle Rose
Vice President, Investor Relations
Enovis Corporation
investorrelations@enovis.com

