Enodia Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Yvonne McGrath as Chief Scientific Officer to Accelerate Upstream Targeted Protein Degradation Platform

Supported by distinguished Scientific Advisory Board of industry and academic leaders in translational science and drug development

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Enodia Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapies targeting a unique form of protein degradation at the point of synthesis, appointed Yvonne McGrath, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer. With over 25 years of experience in biopharma drug development and life sciences, Dr. McGrath will help optimize Enodia’s proprietary platform, which is designed to discover and develop small-molecule therapies that enable the selective degradation of proteins upstream, effectively destroying disease-driving proteins at the point of synthesis.

“Yvonne joins Enodia to help translate our scientific vision into meaningful clinical progress,” said Yves Ribeill, Chief Executive Officer of Enodia Therapeutics. “She brings a wealth of translational experience across the industry, spanning multiple drug modalities and indications. With firsthand experience advancing novel drug candidates into the clinic, her insights will be instrumental in sharpening our translational strategy and accelerating our timelines, as we progress our small molecules designed to halt pathological proteins at the source.”

Prior to joining Enodia, Dr. McGrath served as Chief Scientific Officer of iTeos Therapeutics, where she led a team of discovery scientists and provided translational leadership to advance immuno-oncology therapies into clinical development. Previously, she was Chief Scientific Officer and a board member of Complix N.V., providing R&D strategy for novel protein therapeutics and biologics in oncology. Dr. McGrath also held multiple leadership roles at Immunocore, including Head of Development and Head of Preclinical Development and CMC, leading research through clinical development of a pioneering therapy now approved as Kimmtrak for the treatment of uveal melanoma. She holds a Ph.D. in Immunology from the University of Wales College of Medicine.

“Enodia’s differentiated platform integrates multiple state-of-the-art approaches, including machine learning and proteomics, to engineer drug candidates for selective Sec61 modulation,” said Dr. McGrath. “Joining at this critical juncture in the company’s growth, I’m excited by what the team is building and look forward to working with Yves Ribeill and the rest of the world-class team at Enodia to accelerate the development of life-saving therapies for patients with limited treatment options.”

Enodia is also supported by a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprising leading experts who help guide and shape the company's scientific strategy. Together, the SAB provides deep expertise across Sec61 biology, immunology and drug development. Members of the SAB include:

Caroline Demangel, Ph.D. is President of the SAB & Co-Founder of Enodia. She is a Professor at the Institut Pasteur, where she leads the Immunobiology and Therapy Research Unit, focusing on pathogen-mediated immunomodulation. Her studies using mycolactone revealed a critical role for the Sec61 translocon in immune and cancer cell biology and highlighted the potential of Sec61 inhibition for targeted protein degradation.

Michaela Müller-Trutwin, Ph.D. is Professor at Institut Pasteur, Head of the HIV, Inflammation and Viral Persistences Unit, Deputy Director of Scientific Assessment at Institut Pasteur, and the Chair of the Coordinated Action on HIV Science for the French Agency of HIV, Hepatitis and Emerging Infectious Diseases. Her research contributed to the discovery of distinct HIV and SIV groups and subtypes, the identification of the mechanisms of HIV pathogenesis and the understanding of the role of cellular innate immunity in the control of HIV and SARS-CoV-2

Stephen High, Ph.D. is an Emeritus Professor of Biochemistry at the University of Manchester with over 30 years of experience in the cellular production of membrane proteins. Inspired by his postdoctoral work in Bernhard Dobberstein’s group, he dedicated his career to studying the machinery and mechanisms that enable membrane and secretory protein biogenesis at the endoplasmic reticulum.

Alan Korman, Ph.D. is Chief Scientific Officer at BlueSphere Bio and has significantly contributed to the field of cancer therapy research over the last 30 years, including directing the preclinical development of Yervoy and Opdivo and their combination. Dr. Korman has held several high-level positions at leading biopharma companies, including SVP, Human Immunology at Vir Biotechnology and VP, Immuno-Oncology at Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bernard Malissen, Ph.D. is Emeritus CNRS Research Director at Centre d'Immunologie de Marseille Luminy (CIML, Marseille, France) and Centre for Immunophenomics (CIPHE, Marseille, France). He pioneered the use of gene transfer approaches to dissect the function of molecules involved in T cell function. Dr. Malissen is Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of JC Discovery.

Eunyong Park, Ph.D. is Associate Professor, Department of Molecular and Cell Biology at University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Park’s research is focused on the molecular mechanisms of protein targeting and the transport of polypeptides across organelle membranes. Utilizing structural and biochemical technologies, including cryo-electron microscopy, Dr. Park and his research team have made significant advances in the understanding of protein translocases, such as Sec61, and their pathogenic role in disease pathways.

About Enodia Therapeutics

Enodia Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class small-molecule therapies that enable the degradation of disease-driving proteins at the point of synthesis, before they have a damaging effect. Rooted in pioneering research from the Institut Pasteur and built by Argobio, Enodia, through its Sec61 platform, is advancing a pipeline initially focused on inflammation, immunology and oncology, with additional opportunities in virology.

Media Contact

Michelle Linn

Linnden Communications

michelle@linndencom.com



Company Contact

Morgane Schwenzer

morgane.schwenzer@enodiatx.com