ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) approved in the US for two new indications for patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer

Approved for use before surgery based on DESTINY-Breast11 Phase III trial

Approved for use following surgery based on DESTINY-Breast05 Phase III trial

Two new indications bring AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s ENHERTU into curative-intent setting, reinforcing its role across stages of HER2-positive breast cancer

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for both the neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment of patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer based on results from the DESTINY-Breast11 and DESTINY-Breast05 Phase III trials, respectively.

In the neoadjuvant setting, ENHERTU followed by a taxane, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab (THP) has been approved for the treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive Stage II or Stage III breast cancer. In the adjuvant setting, ENHERTU has been approved for the treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive breast cancer who have residual invasive disease following trastuzumab (with or without pertuzumab) and taxane-based treatment.

Shanu Modi, MD, Medical Oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, said: “HER2-positive breast cancer is an aggressive disease, and our goal is to reduce the risk of recurrence for patients as early as possible to achieve the best long-term outcomes. The neoadjuvant setting offers the earliest opportunity to improve outcomes, while the adjuvant setting provides another important chance to prevent recurrence for patients with residual disease after surgery. These two new indications in HER2-positive early breast cancer will evolve how we treat patients in these settings and support trastuzumab deruxtecan as a potential new standard of care in early-stage disease.”

Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology Business Unit, AstraZeneca, said: “HER2-positive early disease is considered highly curable, however up to one in four patients still experience disease recurrence, underscoring the need for new options in this setting. These approvals mark an important step forward, expanding the possibility of cure to more patients for the first time in many years and positioning ENHERTU as a foundational treatment in early breast cancer.”

Ken Keller, Global Head of Oncology Business, and President and CEO, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. said: “ENHERTU has redefined the treatment of HER2-expressing breast cancer with practice-changing data across six breast cancer indications in seven years. ENHERTU is now approved in the US across both early and metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, accomplishing what we set out to achieve a little over a decade ago for patients at the start of our comprehensive clinical development program.”

Victoria Smart, Senior Vice President, Mission, Susan G. Komen, said: “Providing patients with early breast cancer more options to help prevent progression to metastatic disease can lead to improved outcomes. Progression and recurrence remain among the most significant unmet needs for those diagnosed with early breast cancer, and continued advances in treatment bring new hope to patients and families facing this disease.”

In DESTINY-Breast11, ENHERTU followed by THP as a neoadjuvant treatment demonstrated a pathologic complete response (pCR) rate of 67.3% compared with 56.3% for dose-dense doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide followed by THP [ddAC-THP], an improvement of 11.2% (95% confidence interval [CI] 3.9-18.3; p=0.003). At the time of the pCR analysis, 29 patients (4.5%) had event-free survival (EFS) events, and 12 patients (1.9%) had overall survival (OS) events. The results were published in Annals of Oncology.1

In DESTINY-Breast05, ENHERTU as an adjuvant treatment reduced the risk of invasive disease recurrence or death (invasive disease-free survival [IDFS]) by 53% compared to trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) in patients with HER2-positive breast cancer with residual invasive disease following neoadjuvant therapy (hazard ratio [HR] 0.47; 95% CI 0.34-0.66; p<0.0001). At three years, 92.4% of patients in the ENHERTU arm were alive and free of invasive disease, compared with 83.7% of those in the T-DM1 arm, with 51 (6%) events in the ENHERTU arm and 102 (12%) in the T-DM1 arm. The results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.2

Data from both trials were presented at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.

Based on the DESTINY-Breast05 results, trastuzumab deruxtecan (ENHERTU) has been included in the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) as a Category 1 recommended treatment in the adjuvant setting for patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer with residual disease and a high risk of recurrence following preoperative therapy. See NCCN Guidelines® for detailed recommendations.

No new safety concerns were identified with ENHERTU in the DESTINY-Breast11 or DESTINY-Breast05 trials.

In DESTINY-Breast11, ENHERTU followed by THP showed similar rates of drug-related overall adverse events (AEs) and interstitial lung disease (ILD)/pneumonitis as ddAC-THP, and lower rates of Grade 3 or higher AEs, serious AEs, AEs leading to treatment interruptions, left ventricular dysfunction and hematological toxicities.

In DESTINY-Breast05, ENHERTU and T-DM1 showed similar rates of overall drug-related AEs and Grade 3 or higher AEs. Adjudicated drug-related ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 9.6% of patients in the ENHERTU arm and 1.6% of patients in the T-DM1 arm. The majority of ILD/pneumonitis events were low grade in both arms. There were seven Grade 3 events and two deaths (Grade 5) in the ENHERTU arm.

The DESTINY-Breast11 and DESTINY-Breast05 US regulatory submissions were both reviewed under Project Orbis, which provides a framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology medicines among participating international partners. Separate regulatory applications for both trials are also under review in other countries. DESTINY-Breast05 previously received Priority Review and Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA.

ENHERTU is already approved in more than 95 countries, including the US, as a treatment for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

ENHERTU is a specifically engineered HER2-directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) discovered by Daiichi Sankyo and being jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

Financial Considerations

Following these approvals in the US, an amount of $155 million is due from AstraZeneca to Daiichi Sankyo as milestone payments for both these indications. Sales of ENHERTU in the US are recognized by Daiichi Sankyo. For further details on the financial arrangements, please consult the collaboration agreement from March 2019.

ENHERTU U.S. Indications and Important Safety Information

Indications

ENHERTU is a HER2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for:

HER2-Positive Early Breast Cancer As neoadjuvant treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) Stage II or III breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-authorized test followed by a taxane, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab (THP) As adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer who have residual invasive disease following neoadjuvant trastuzumab (with or without pertuzumab) and taxane-based treatment



HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer In combination with pertuzumab as first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-authorized test As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen either in the metastatic setting, or, in the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting and have developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing therapy



HER2-Low and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) or HER2-ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-authorized test, that has progressed on one or more endocrine therapies in the metastatic setting As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-authorized test, who have received a prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within 6 months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy



HER2-Mutant Unresectable or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations, as detected by an FDA-authorized test, and who have received a prior systemic therapy



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.



HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or IHC 2+/ISH positive) gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen



HER2-Positive (IHC 3+) Unresectable or Metastatic Solid Tumors As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.



Important Safety Information

WARNING: INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASE and EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY Interstitial lung disease (ILD) and pneumonitis, including severe, life-threatening, and fatal cases, have been reported with ENHERTU. Monitor for and promptly investigate signs and symptoms including cough, dyspnea, fever, and other new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in all patients with Grade 2 or higher ILD/pneumonitis. Advise patients of the risk and to immediately report symptoms.

Exposure to ENHERTU during pregnancy can cause embryo-fetal harm. Advise patients of these risks and the need for effective contraception.

Contraindications

None.

Warnings and Precautions

Interstitial Lung Disease / Pneumonitis

Severe, life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD), including pneumonitis, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. A higher incidence of Grade 1 and 2 ILD/pneumonitis has been observed in patients with moderate renal impairment. Advise patients to immediately report cough, dyspnea, fever, and/or any new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of ILD. Promptly investigate evidence of ILD. Evaluate patients with suspected ILD by radiographic imaging. Consider consultation with a pulmonologist. For asymptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 1), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 0, then if resolved in ≤28 days from date of onset, maintain dose. If resolved in >28 days from date of onset, reduce dose 1 level. Consider corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥0.5 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent). For symptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 2 or greater), permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Promptly initiate systemic corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥1 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent) and continue for at least 14 days followed by gradual taper for at least 4 weeks. In the adjuvant HER2+ breast cancer setting, if drug-induced ILD is suspected, rule out radiotherapy-related pneumonitis. If only radiotherapy-related pneumonitis is suspected, consider interruption of ENHERTU for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue ENHERTU for Grade ≥3.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

ENHERTU as Monotherapy

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 12% of patients. Median time to first onset was 5.5 months (range: 0.9 to 31.5). Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 0.9% of patients treated with ENHERTU.

ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab (N=431), ILD occurred in 12% of patients. Median time to first onset was 8.0 months (range: 0.6 to 33.8). Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 0.5% of patients treated with ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab.

ENHERTU followed by THP

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg followed by THP in DESTINY-Breast11, ILD occurred in 4.4% of patients. Median time to first onset was 2.7 months (range: 1.1 to 6.0). Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 1 patient (0.3%) treated with ENHERTU followed by THP.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 10% of patients. Median time to first onset was 2.8 months (range: 1.2 to 21).

Neutropenia

Severe neutropenia, including febrile neutropenia, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. Monitor complete blood counts prior to initiation of ENHERTU and prior to each dose, and as clinically indicated. For Grade 3 neutropenia (Absolute Neutrophil Count [ANC] <1.0 to 0.5 x 109/L), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less, then maintain dose. For Grade 4 neutropenia (ANC <0.5 x 109/L), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less, then reduce dose by 1 level. For febrile neutropenia (ANC <1.0 x 109/L and temperature >38.3º C or a sustained temperature of ≥38º C for more than 1 hour), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved, then reduce dose by 1 level.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

ENHERTU as Monotherapy

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 65% of patients. Nineteen percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 22 days (range: 2 to 939). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 1% of patients.

ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab (N=431), decreased neutrophil count occurred in 79% of patients. Median time to first onset was 22 days (range: 5 to 994). Twenty-nine percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Febrile neutropenia was reported in 2.6% of patients.

ENHERTU followed by THP

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg followed by THP in DESTINY-Breast11, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 58% of patients. Seventeen percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 42 days (range: 11 to 165). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 0.9% of patients.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 72% of patients. Fifty-one percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 16 days (range: 4 to 187). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 4.8% of patients.

Left Ventricular Dysfunction

Patients treated with ENHERTU may be at increased risk of developing left ventricular dysfunction. Left ventricular dysfunction (LVD) has been observed with anti-HER2 therapies, including ENHERTU. Assess left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) prior to initiation of ENHERTU and at regular intervals during treatment as clinically indicated. Manage LVD through treatment interruption. When LVEF is >45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 10-20%, continue treatment with ENHERTU. When LVEF is 40-45% and absolute decrease from baseline is <10%, continue treatment with ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. When LVEF is 40-45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 10-20%, interrupt ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. If LVEF has not recovered to within 10% from baseline, permanently discontinue ENHERTU. If LVEF recovers to within 10% from baseline, resume treatment with ENHERTU at the same dose. When LVEF is <40% or absolute decrease from baseline is >20%, interrupt ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. If LVEF of <40% or absolute decrease from baseline of >20% is confirmed, permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in patients with symptomatic congestive heart failure. Treatment with ENHERTU has not been studied in patients with a history of clinically significant cardiac disease or LVEF <50% prior to initiation of treatment.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

ENHERTU as Monotherapy

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, LVD was reported in 4.6% of patients, of which 0.6% were Grade 3 or 4.

ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab (N=431), LVEF decrease was reported in 11% of patients, of which 2.1% were Grade 3 or 4.

ENHERTU followed by THP

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg followed by THP in DESTINY-Breast11, LVD was reported in 1.3% of patients, of which 0.3% were Grade 3.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, no clinical adverse events of heart failure were reported; however, on echocardiography, 8% were found to have asymptomatic Grade 2 decrease in LVEF.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus. Verify the pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to the initiation of ENHERTU. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for 7 months after the last dose of ENHERTU. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for 4 months after the last dose of ENHERTU.

Additional Dose Modifications

Thrombocytopenia

For Grade 3 thrombocytopenia (platelets <50 to 25 x 109/L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 1 or less, then maintain dose. For Grade 4 thrombocytopenia (platelets <25 x 109/L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 1 or less, then reduce dose by 1 level.

Adverse Reactions

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

ENHERTU as Monotherapy

The pooled safety population reflects exposure to ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously every 3 weeks in 2233 patients in Study DS8201-A-J101 (NCT02564900), DESTINY-Breast01, DESTINY-Breast02, DESTINY-Breast03, DESTINY-Breast04, DESTINY-Breast06, DESTINY-Lung01, DESTINY-Lung02, DESTINY-CRC02, and DESTINY-PanTumor02. Among these patients, 67% were exposed for >6 months and 39% were exposed for >1 year. In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (73%), nausea (72%), decreased hemoglobin (67%), decreased neutrophil count (65%), decreased lymphocyte count (60%), fatigue (55%), decreased platelet count (48%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (46%), increased alanine aminotransferase (43%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (39%), vomiting (38%), alopecia (37%), constipation (32%), decreased blood potassium (32%), decreased appetite (31%), diarrhea (30%), and musculoskeletal pain (24%).

ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab

The pooled safety population reflects exposure to ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab intravenously every 3 weeks in 431 patients in DESTINY-Breast07 (n=50), and DESTINY-Breast09 (n=381). Among these patients, 86% were exposed for >6 months and 73% were exposed for >1 year. In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (86%), decreased hemoglobin (80%), decreased neutrophil count (79%), nausea (74%), increased alanine aminotransferase (65%), diarrhea (64%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (63%), decreased lymphocyte count (61%), decreased platelet count (55%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (54%), decreased blood potassium (54%), fatigue (53%), alopecia (48%), vomiting (46%), upper respiratory tract infection (32%), constipation (31%), decreased appetite (31%), decreased weight (28%), musculoskeletal pain (23%), increased blood bilirubin (23%), and abdominal pain (22%).

HER2-Positive Early Breast Cancer

DESTINY-Breast11

The safety of ENHERTU followed by THP was evaluated in 320 patients with HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) early breast cancer who received at least 1 dose of ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg followed by THP in DESTINY-Breast11. ENHERTU was administered by intravenous infusion once every three weeks for 4 cycles followed by THP for 4 cycles. The median duration of treatment was 5.6 months (range: 0.7 to 9.1) for patients who received ENHERTU followed by THP.

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 11% of patients receiving ENHERTU followed by THP, including COVID-19 (0.9%) and ILD/pneumonitis (0.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 0.6% of patients, including ILD/pneumonitis and death not otherwise specified (1 patient each).

In patients treated with ENHERTU followed by THP, the permanent discontinuation of ENHERTU due to adverse reactions occurred in 1.3%, of which ILD/pneumonitis accounted for 0.6%. Dose interruptions of ENHERTU due to adverse reactions occurred in 11% of patients. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were decreased neutrophil count and COVID-19. Dose reductions of ENHERTU occurred in 2.5% of patients treated with ENHERTU.

The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions in patients treated with ENHERTU followed by THP, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased hemoglobin (83%), increased alanine aminotransferase (79%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (74%), decreased white blood cell count (67%), nausea (65%), peripheral neuropathy (59%), diarrhea (59%), decreased neutrophil count (58%), alopecia (48%), fatigue (41%), decreased lymphocyte count (40%), rash (31%), musculoskeletal pain (30%), decreased blood potassium (29%), constipation (29%), vomiting (29%), stomatitis (23%), and decreased appetite (20%).

DESTINY-Breast05

The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 806 patients with HER2-positive breast cancer with residual invasive disease following neoadjuvant HER2-targeted therapy who then received at least one dose of ENHERTU 5.

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