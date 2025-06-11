Energenesis Biomedical to Unveil Promising Parkinson’s Disease Therapy, ENERGI-F705PD, at BIO International 2025

TAIPEI, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Energenesis Biomedical Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6657), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cellular energy restoration therapeutics, today announced its participation in the BIO International Convention 2025, taking place June 16–19 in Boston, MA. The company will be located at Booth #1645 within the Taiwan Pavilion, to showcase its innovative ENERGI Platform and provide a key update on its investigational Parkinson's disease (PD) therapy, ENERGI-F705PD, a first-in-class treatment with disease-modifying potential.

Key Highlights:

ENERGI-F705PD is a first-in-class, oral sustained-release therapy in development for Parkinson's disease, designed to address the underlying pathogenesis.

Topline data from the Phase I trial in healthy subjects are anticipated in September 2025 , following successful completion of recruitment.

, following successful completion of recruitment. ENERGI-F705PD aims to combat the root causes of Parkinson's by reducing alpha-synuclein aggregation, enhancing antioxidant capacity, and boosting dopamine synthesis.

"We are eager to present the exciting progress of our ENERGI-F705PD program at BIO International 2025," said Dr. Han-Min Chen, CEO of Energenesis Biomedical. "Parkinson's disease remains a challenging condition with significant unmet needs. Our approach focuses on restoring cellular energy and combating critical pathogenesis of PD, offering a potential disease-modifying solution for patients. We look forward to sharing our latest data and exploring potential partnerships that can accelerate the development of this important therapy."

About ENERGI-F705PD

ENERGI-F705PD is a novel small-molecule drug delivered in an oral sustained-release formulation. It is designed to enhance cellular ATP and antioxidant production by engaging the purine salvage, glycolysis, and pentose phosphate pathways. This multi-pronged mechanism of action directly addresses key pathological hallmarks of Parkinson's disease:

Reduce and Prevent α-Synuclein Aggregation: Elevated ATP acts as a hydrotrope, helping prevent the intracellular aggregation of misfolded α-synuclein, a central pathogenic hallmark of PD.

Elevated ATP acts as a hydrotrope, helping prevent the intracellular aggregation of misfolded α-synuclein, a central pathogenic hallmark of PD. Increase Reducing Power (antioxidant): ENERGI-F705PD upregulates the pentose phosphate pathway (PPP), leading to increased NADPH production and enhanced cellular antioxidant defense.

ENERGI-F705PD upregulates the pentose phosphate pathway (PPP), leading to increased NADPH production and enhanced cellular antioxidant defense. Increase Tyrosine Hydroxylase Expression/activity: By optimizing cellular energy metabolism and engaging the purine salvage pathway, ENERGI-F705PD also enhances the expression and activity of tyrosine hydroxylase (TH), the key enzyme in dopamine synthesis, thereby helping restore neurotransmitter levels in the brains of PD patients.

About Energenesis Biomedical

Energenesis Biomedical Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6657) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics that restore cellular energy and activate intrinsic repair mechanisms. By combining proprietary small-molecule innovation with AI-driven drug repurposing, Energenesis Biomedical aims to accelerate the development of treatments for unmet medical needs across various therapeutic areas, including neurodegenerative diseases, chronic wounds, and rare disorders.

The company's robust pipeline includes:

ENERGI-F705PD: Oral tablet for Parkinson's disease (Phase I)

ENERGI-F703DFU: Gel for Diabetic foot ulcers (Phase III)

ENERGI-F701: Tonic for Alopecia (Phase II completed)

ENERGI-F703EB: Cream for Epidermolysis bullosa (EB), granted FDA Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designation, and EMA orphan designation(Preparing for Phase II)

For more information, please visit www.energenesis-biomedical.com/en

Contact: Business Development Team

Email: partnership@energenesis-biomedical.com

