Endeavor BioMedicines Appoints Internationally Renowned ILD Expert Lisa Lancaster, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endeavor BioMedicines, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines with the potential to deliver transformational clinical benefits to patients with life-threatening diseases, today announced the appointment of Lisa Lancaster, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. A renowned pulmonologist and clinical researcher focused on interstitial lung disease (ILD), Dr. Lancaster will lead the company’s clinical development program for ENV-101 (taladegib), an inhibitor of the Hedgehog signaling pathway for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis.





“Dr. Lancaster is a highly experienced and respected physician with extensive expertise in interstitial lung diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis,” said John Hood, Ph.D., Co-founder, CEO and Chairman, Endeavor BioMedicines. “Her background, in addition to her deep relationships within the pulmonology community, make her the ideal candidate to fill the chief medical officer role. We are thrilled to have her join the Endeavor team.”

Dr. Lancaster has 25 years of pulmonology experience, serving as Interstitial Lung Disease Program Director at Vanderbilt University Medical Center since 2000, as well as Professor of Medicine in the Division of Allergy, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine within the Department of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Since Dr. Lancaster joined Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 1999, the Vanderbilt Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and ILD Research Program has participated in and/or completed over 80 clinical trials and registries. This included Dr. Lancaster serving as a principal investigator for pivotal clinical trials evaluating the two currently approved idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis therapies.

Dr. Lancaster has also served on numerous ILD steering committees and advisory boards and has authored or coauthored over 100 publications on ILD. Her national leadership roles have included membership in the Steering Committee for the Diffuse Lung Disease Network of the American College of Chest Physicians and the Steering Committee for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Registry.

“As a physician who has spent my entire career treating patients and leading clinical research programs, it is profoundly important to me to work among colleagues who share my passion for restoring hope for patients and their families living with IPF,” said Dr. Lancaster. “At Endeavor, I have found just that – a team who strives to push the boundaries of medical innovation to create meaningful new therapeutic options for these patients.”

About Endeavor BioMedicines

Endeavor BioMedicines is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines with the potential to deliver transformational clinical benefits to patients with life-threatening diseases. Endeavor’s lead candidate, ENV-101 (taladegib), is an inhibitor of the Hedgehog signaling pathway in development for fibrotic lung diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company’s second candidate, ENV-501, is a HER3 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) in development for the treatment of HER3-positive solid tumors. More information is available at www.endeavorbiomedicines.com and on LinkedIn or X.

