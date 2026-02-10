Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present Preclinical Data for EDP-978, its KIT Inhibitor in Development for the Treatment of Type 2 Immune Diseases, at the 2026 AAAAI Annual Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases today announced that preclinical data for EDP-978, the Company’s KIT inhibitor in development for the treatment of mast cell-mediated, Type 2 immune diseases, will be presented in two poster presentations at the 2026 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting being held February 27 – March 2, 2026 in Philadelphia, PA.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: Discovery of a Potent and Selective KIT inhibitor for Treatment of Mast Cell-Mediated Diseases

Date: Friday, February 27, 2026

Time: 2:45 – 3:45 PM EST

Poster Number: 104

Session: Allergic Skin Diseases

Location: Convention Center, Level 2, Hall E

Presenter: Tessa Cressey, Ph.D.

Abstract Title: EDP-978, a Potent KIT Inhibitor, Demonstrated Dose-Dependent Target-Engagement and a Favorable Pharmacokinetic Profile with Once-Daily Dosing Potential in Humans

Date: Friday, February 27, 2026

Time: 2:45 – 3:45 PM EST

Poster Number: 038

Session: Allergic Skin Diseases

Location: Convention Center, Level 2, Hall E

Presenter: Yang Li, Ph.D.

Abstracts are available in an online supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI) platform here. Further information about AAAAI 2026 can be found here. Posters will be available on Enanta’s website here after presentations are held on February 27, 2026.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases. Enanta’s clinical programs are currently focused on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and its earlier-stage immunology pipeline aims to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases by targeting key drivers of the type 2 immune response, with KIT, STAT6 and MRGPRX2 inhibition.

Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). A portion of Enanta’s royalties from HCV products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie contribute ongoing funding to Enanta’s operations. Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

Media and Investors Contact:

Jennifer Viera

617-744-3848

jviera@enanta.com