Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present Data for Zelicapavir, an Oral, Once-Daily, N-Protein Inhibitor, in Development for the Treatment of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, at ESCMID Global 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases today announced that data on zelicapavir, an oral, once-daily, N-protein inhibitor, in development for the treatment of (RSV) have been accepted for two oral presentations at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases Global 2026 (ESCMID) being held April 17-21, 2025 in Munich, Germany.

The first oral presentation will include results from RSVHR, the Phase 2b study of zelicapavir in high-risk adults, which were announced in September 2025, showing about a week improvement in complete symptom resolution and a lower hospitalization rate, and featuring new findings demonstrating strong exposure multiples over the EC 90 . The second oral presentation will highlight new data confirming zelicapavir’s high clinical and functional barrier against antiviral resistance, generated from the Phase 2 study in pediatric patients, which was announced in September 2024.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Presentation Title: Zelicapavir Decreases Symptom Duration, Hospitalization and Viral Load in a Global, Randomized, Double-Blinded, Placebo-Controlled Phase II Trial of High-Risk Adults with RSV

Abstract Number: 3963

Date: April 18, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. CEST / 2:30 a.m. EDT

Location: Hall A1-3

Session Type: 2-hour Oral Session

Session Title: Three viruses, one winter: what we miss, what we treat, what comes next

Presenter: Scott T. Rottinghaus, M.D.

ePoster Title: Zelicapavir Demonstrates High Clinical and Functional Barrier Against Antiviral Resistance: Results from a Randomized Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Pediatric RSV Antiviral Clinical Trial

Abstract Number: 5360

Date: April 18, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. CEST / 2:30 a.m. EDT

Location: Arena 2

ePoster Number: E0043

Session Type: ePoster Flash Session

Session Title: Old viruses, new weapons: emerging antiviral therapies from bench to bedside

Presenter: John P. DeVincenzo, M.D.

Further information about ESCMID Global 2026 can be found here. Presentations will be available on the Company’s website here following each presentation.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases. Enanta’s clinical programs are currently focused on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and its earlier-stage immunology pipeline aims to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases by targeting key drivers of the type 2 immune response, with KIT, STAT6 and MRGPRX2 inhibition.

Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). A portion of Enanta’s royalties from HCV products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie contribute ongoing funding to Enanta’s operations. Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

Media and Investors:

Jennifer Viera

617-744-3848

jviera@enanta.com