Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present Data for its Respiratory Syncytial Virus Program at the 13th International RSV Symposium

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for virology and immunology indications, today announced that an oral presentation and three posters, including one late breaker, highlighting the company’s respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) program, will be presented at the 13th International RSV Symposium (RSV 2025) being held March 12-15 at Bourbon Cataratas do Iguazu, in Iguazu Falls, Brazil.





Results from a Phase 2 human challenge study of EDP-323, an RSV L-protein inhibitor, which were announced in September 2024, will be highlighted in an oral presentation. Data from a Phase 2 study of zelicapavir, an N-protein inhibitor, for the treatment of RSV in young children will be presented in a late breaker poster. An additional poster will highlight distinctions among fusion, N, and L inhibitors with respect to preclinical antiviral effect and resistance profiles, while a third poster will detail PK and PK/PD results from the EDP-323 Phase 2 human challenge study.

Oral Presentation:

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 12:00 – 12:15 PM Brasília Time (BRT)/11:00 – 11:15 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Session Name: RSV Monoclonal Antibodies and Antivirals

Abstract ID: ARBI0162

Title: “EDP-323, a First-in-Class, Once-Daily, Oral Non-nucleoside L-Protein, Replication Inhibitor Antiviral for the Treatment of RSV: Results from a Phase 2a Human Viral Challenge Study”

Location: Bourbon Cataratas do Iguazu, Bourbon Ballroom

Presenter Name: John P. DeVincenzo, M.D.

Late Breaker Poster Presentation:

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 4:15 – 5:15 PM BRT/3:15 – 4:15 PM EDT

Session Name: RSV Monoclonal Antibodies and Antivirals

Abstract ID: ARBI0332

Poster Number: 253

Title: “A Phase-2 Double-Blind Placebo Controlled International Trial of Zelicapavir for Treatment of RSV in Young Children”

Location: Bourbon Cataratas do Iguazu, Pavilion C

Presenter: John P. DeVincenzo, M.D.

Poster Presentations:

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 4:15 – 5:15 PM BRT/3:15 – 4:15 PM EDT

Abstract ID: ARBI0249

Poster Number: 161

Title: “In Vitro Characterization of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Inhibitors”

Location: Bourbon Cataratas do Iguazu, Pavilion C

Presenter: Michael Rhodin, Ph.D.

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 4:15 – 5:15 PM BRT/3:15 – 4:15 PM EDT

Abstract ID: ARBI0158

Poster Number: 153

Title: “EDP-323, a First-in-Class, Once-Daily, Oral L-Protein Inhibitor for the Treatment of RSV: PK and PKPD Results from a Phase 2 Challenge Study in Healthy Participants Infected with RSV”

Location: Bourbon Cataratas do Iguazu, Pavilion C

Presenter: Kimberly Elmore (Mills), PharmD

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology. Enanta’s clinical programs are currently focused on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and its earlier-stage immunology pipeline aims to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases by targeting key drivers of the type 2 immune response, including KIT and STAT6 inhibition.

Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing chronic hepatitis c virus (HCV) infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). A portion of Enanta’s royalties from HCV products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie contribute ongoing funding to Enanta’s operations. Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

