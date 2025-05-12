EmVenio Research wins Best Clinical Trial Company award at 2025 ViE Awards

DENVER, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical trials organization EmVenio Research was named winner for Best Clinical Trial Company at the 2025 Vaccine Industry Excellence Awards . The award ceremony was held April 22 during the 2025 World Vaccine Congress in Washington, D.C.

The award recognizes companies that excel in meeting clinical development needs through a comprehensive programmatic assessment. This includes supporting multiple and diverse clinical phase and outcomes trials for vaccines, as well as demonstrating rapid enrollment across a range of vaccines and exceptional study subject retention.

"Winning at the ViE Awards is a testament to EmVenio's dedication to patient access and inclusion in vaccine research," said Thad Wolfram, Chief Strategy Officer at EmVenio and PCM Trials. "Our team is honored to be recognized by the World Vaccine Congress among a prestigious group of innovative researchers and peers."

In an ongoing Flu Vaccine trial, EmVenio is combining clinical research sites with mobile visit capabilities, via their parent company, PCM Trials, to enhance accessibility and participation. EmVenio's commitment to inclusivity is reflected in the broad representation of participants, with 51.3% coming from historically underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds, more than double the industry average of 25%. Additionally, out of 104 patients randomized and 594 total study visits conducted, the dropout rate remains below 1%, significantly lower than the industry average of approximately 18%. By prioritizing equitable access, retention, and representation, EmVenio is setting a new standard for inclusive and impactful clinical research

EmVenio was among eight finalists in the Best Clinical Trial Company category. Throughout its two-year history, EmVenio has supported 27 infectious disease studies across seven indications including COVID-19, RSV, pneumococcal and flu vaccine trials. Across all vaccine studies, it successfully recruited up to 46% of trial participants who identify as a diverse ethnicity, achieved 98.5% of its recruitment goal and retained 98% of participants.

About EmVenio Research



EmVenio Research, a PCM Trials Company, provides a scalable network of clinical trial sites strategically located in underrepresented communities to engage a diverse patient demographic. Our extensive global network comprises highly skilled clinicians, leading principal investigators, and cutting-edge research sites, allowing us to deliver high-quality clinical research services that prioritize reducing the burden on patient participation. Visit emvenio.com to learn more.

