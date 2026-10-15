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Press Releases

Emergent BioSolutions to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 2, 2026

October 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) will host a conference call on Monday, November 2, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. eastern time to discuss the financial results for the third quarter of 2026.



Participants can access the conference call via webcast and also by visiting the Investors page of Emergent’s website. Participants can pre-register for the teleconference at the following link and will receive an email with a calendar reminder, dial-in number and a unique code that allows immediate access to the call.

To join by telephone on November 2:

A replay of the call can be accessed from the Investors page of Emergent’s website.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Richard S. Lindahl
Executive Vice President, CFO
lindahlr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:
Assal Hellmer
Vice President, Communications
mediarelations@ebsi.com

Maryland Earnings
Emergent BioSolutions
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