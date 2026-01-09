Emergent BioSolutions Receives Delivery Order up to $21.5 Million to Supply BioThrax® (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed) to the U.S. Department of War in 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) announced it has received a delivery order valued at up to $21.5 million from the U.S. Department of War to supply BioThrax® (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed) in 2026. This order is under Emergent’s existing indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract (W911SR24D0001), led by the Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND), previously the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND), in collaboration with the Defense Health Agency.

“As part of our mission to protect and save lives, we’re proud to help protect those who protect us, including our nation’s service members,” said Paul Williams, senior vice president, head of products business, global government and public affairs at Emergent. “We’re pleased to continue our partnership with the U.S. Department of War to supply BioThrax® to prepare military personnel at high risk of anthrax exposure.”

Deliveries under this order will take place in 2026. This order includes a one-year base period, with two additional option periods for 2027 and 2028.

About BioThrax® (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed)

BioThrax® vaccine is indicated for the active immunization for the prevention of disease caused by Bacillus anthracis in persons 18 through 65 years of age. BioThrax® is approved for (1) pre-exposure prophylaxis of disease in persons at high risk of exposure; and (2) post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed Bacillus anthracis exposure, when administered in conjunction with recommended antibacterial drugs. The efficacy of BioThrax® for post-exposure prophylaxis is based solely on studies in animal models of inhalational anthrax.

Select Important Safety Information

Contraindication: Severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) after a previous dose of BioThrax® or a component of the vaccine. Warnings and Precautions: Latex : The stopper of the vial contains natural rubber latex and may cause allergic reactions in latex sensitive individuals. Pregnancy : Avoid use in pregnancy unless the potential benefit outweighs the potential risk to the fetus. Adverse Reactions: The most common (>10%) local (injection-site) adverse reactions observed in clinical studies were tenderness, pain, erythema, edema, and arm motion limitation. The most common (≥5%) systemic adverse reactions were muscle aches, fatigue, and headache.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for BioThrax® for additional safety information.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed herein regarding any specific commercial products, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise do not necessarily constitute or imply endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the United States government and shall not be used for advertising or product endorsement purposes.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

