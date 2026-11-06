Elysium Health™ Expands Access to Six Additional Peptides Under New HHS Policy and Announces Launch of Peptide Research Programs

New federal policy aligns with safeguards Elysium advocated for at FDA's July meeting; company announces institutional research program and first-of-its-kind expert-led study

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elysium Health, Inc.™, the leading longevity science company, today announced plans to offer six additional peptides through Elysium Health Rx™ under a new interim enforcement-discretion policy issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The company also announced the launch of the Elysium Peptide Evidence and Evaluation Resource (PEER), which will advance peptide research by providing qualified institutions with access to rigorously characterized peptides, alongside TIME-PEP, a first-of-its-kind study conducted through Elysium's Aging Research Center (ARC) to investigate epigenetic changes associated with peptide use and their potential relationship to biological age, morbidity, and mortality. Since launching in 2015, Elysium has helped pioneer the consumer longevity category, translating breakthroughs in aging research into clinically studied products, conducting more than 25 human trials, establishing longstanding partnerships with leading research institutions, and developing pharmaceutical research capabilities through its investigational therapeutic EH301. This foundation of scientific expertise, clinical research, and uncompromising quality standards uniquely positions Elysium to bring its proven approach to the rapidly expanding peptide market.

The announcement follows Elysium's participation in the FDA's July Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (PCAC) meeting, where the company advocated for expanded peptide access accompanied by stronger safeguards for manufacturing, product quality, and patient safety. The new HHS policy aligns with several of Elysium's recommendations and establishes conditions for the limited compounding of BPC-157, Epitalon, KPV, MOTS-c, Semax, and TB-500, including manufacturer qualification, product testing, patient-specific prescriptions, and adverse-event reporting. For more than a decade, Elysium has maintained standards for product quality, safety, and scientific validation that go beyond the minimum regulatory requirements for dietary supplements. The company intends to bring that same commitment to peptides, upholding the rigorous standards that have always defined Elysium.

"We are encouraged to see HHS advance a framework recognizing that patient access and patient safety are not competing priorities," said Elysium co-founder and CEO Eric Marcotulli. "People are already using these peptides, and the proliferation of unregulated suppliers and research-use-only products presents a genuine public health challenge. We believe the solution is to establish a higher standard for the legitimate marketplace—providing patients with a medically supervised alternative, verified ingredients, and appropriate dosing while advancing the research the field needs. Since launching Elysium in 2015, we've demonstrated that scientific rigor and commercial innovation in the longevity sector can go hand in hand. Now, we're bringing that same philosophy to peptides."

Beyond personalized care provided by independent board-certified physicians, Elysium's peptide program will be guided by world-leading scientists and clinicians with specialized expertise in the six peptides covered by the new HHS policy. Building on the model of Elysium's renowned Scientific Advisory Board, the program will bring together these experts to evaluate emerging evidence, guide scientific and clinical strategy, and shape research priorities alongside the company's internal scientific team and institutional research partners. This combination of scientific leadership, rigorous quality standards, and personalized clinical care will distinguish Elysium's approach to peptide therapies.

Recognizing that expanded access must be accompanied by stronger scientific evidence, Elysium is launching PEER to provide universities, hospitals, nonprofits, and other qualified research institutions with access to high-purity, rigorously characterized peptides through a controlled and traceable supply chain. Guided by world-leading experts with specialized knowledge of the six peptides covered by the new policy, the program aims to accelerate research into their safety, mechanisms, and potential clinical applications, addressing a critical gap between growing consumer interest and the available human clinical evidence.

Elysium also plans to initiate TIME-PEP, a first-of-its-kind study designed to investigate epigenetic patterns and changes associated with peptide use, including measures of biological age and potential relationships with morbidity and mortality. The study will be conducted through ARC, Elysium's digitally native research platform that enables consumers to participate directly in longevity research while contributing to a comprehensive epigenetic dataset. Building on the model established by the company's TIME-A study, TIME-PEP will enable researchers to investigate associations between peptide use and biological aging, including changes over time where longitudinal data are available.

"Peptides represent an exciting frontier in longevity science, with the potential to open new avenues for improving human health," said Leonard Guarente, Ph.D., Elysium co-founder, chief scientist, and Novartis Professor of Biology at MIT. "When we launched Elysium, NAD+ was an emerging area of science with tremendous potential but limited human evidence. We led the foundational clinical research for the category by establishing rigorous standards for product quality and investing in the human studies needed to evaluate its benefits. We have the scientific expertise, research infrastructure, and experience to bring that same rigor to peptides. Through PEER and TIME-PEP, we're combining support for institutional research with an innovative approach to studying biological aging in peptide users, helping generate the evidence needed to better understand these compounds and their potential applications in human health."

The six new peptides are expected to become available through Elysium Health Rx by year-end. Access will be subject to applicable regulations and individual evaluation by board-certified physicians. For more information, visit elysiumhealthrx.com/peptides-waitlist. Elysium Health Rx was formerly known as The Elysium Longevity Institute (TELI).

The HHS interim policy does not constitute FDA approval of these peptides, and compounded drugs are not reviewed by FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality. Human clinical evidence for these peptides is limited. Medical services through Elysium Health Rx are provided by independent board-certified physicians. Prescription and treatment availability are subject to clinical evaluation and discretion.

About Elysium Health™

Elysium Health's™ mission is to solve the biggest challenges in health with science, to help people lead healthier lives. Working directly with the world's leading scientists and clinicians, Elysium Health™ is committed to translating critical advancements in aging research into health solutions people can access today. Elysium Health™ is backed by General Catalyst, Morningside Ventures, Breyer Capital, Mayo Clinic Ventures, and other notable investors. Learn more at elysiumhealth.com.

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SOURCE Elysium Health