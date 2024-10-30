SUBSCRIBE
Elutia to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, November 14, 2024

October 30, 2024 | 
SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the “Company”), a leader in drug-eluting biomatrix products, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Members of the Company’s management team will host a conference call and webcast starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information.

Webcast: Click here
U.S. Investors: 877-407-8029
International Investors: 201-689-8029
Conference ID: 13749386

Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Elutia website at http://investors.elutia.com/.

About Elutia
Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Investors:
Matt Steinberg
FINN Partners
matt.steinberg@finnpartners.com

