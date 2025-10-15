SUBSCRIBE
Elutia to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference on Tuesday, October 21

October 15, 2025 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference in San Diego on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. ET).

LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference
Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. ET)
Webcast: Click here

Elutia management will also participate in 1x1 investor meetings. Institutional investors interested in scheduling a meeting may contact an LD Micro representative or email IR@elutia.com.

About Elutia
Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Investors:
Matt Steinberg
FINN Partners
matt.steinberg@finnpartners.com

Maryland Events
Elutia
