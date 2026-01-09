Elutia to Present at Global BioInnovation Forum on NXT-41x Biomatrix Program for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Company to present Tuesday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the “Company”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced its participation in the inaugural Global BioInnovation Forum, taking place virtually during the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2026.

Elutia will highlight progress in its NXT-41x program, a next-generation antibiotic-eluting biomatrix for use in plastic and reconstructive surgery. NXT-41x builds on the Company’s validated biomatrix technology platform, which has been clinically and commercially established through prior antibiotic-eluting products. Elutia believes this platform is well positioned to address persistent unmet needs in breast reconstruction.

Randy Mills, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Elutia, will present alongside Christopher Reid, MD, Associate Professor of Surgery at UC San Diego Health. Dr. Reid is a plastic surgeon with expertise in microsurgery and complex breast reconstruction, and he is at the forefront of research efforts to address postoperative complications, including infection risk. He has published research on successful strategies to reduce complications, including the benefits of local antibiotic delivery.

Dr. Reid will highlight the urgent unmet medical need for patients undergoing breast reconstruction, which carries a postoperative infectious complication rate of up to 25%, serious complication rates affecting one in three patients after reconstruction, and significant economic burden to hospitals.

The virtual presentation will take place on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET). The Global BioInnovation Forum brings together leaders across biotechnology, digital health, and life sciences to discuss innovations shaping the future of healthcare.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Elutia website at http://investors.elutia.com/.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

