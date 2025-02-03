ELIQUENT Life Sciences Announces: Rob Wojciechowski Named Chief Operations Officer

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ELIQUENT Life Sciences (ELIQUENT), a global regulatory, quality, and safety consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Rob Wojciechowski as Chief Operations Officer (COO). In this new role, Rob will oversee the company’s strategic initiatives across its regulatory, quality, and compliance practice areas, further positioning ELIQUENT to meet the growing global demand for integrated regulatory, quality, and safety solutions across diverse markets.





“Rob’s expertise in building consulting practices and fostering client relationships aligns with ELIQUENT’s commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients,” said Tim Dietlin, Chief Executive Officer, ELIQUENT Life Sciences.

A seasoned life sciences executive and Non-Executive Director (NED) board member, Rob brings an extensive background in leadership, strategic consulting, and global business growth. As COO, Rob will work closely with the ELIQUENT leadership team to strengthen the firm’s global presence and drive the expansion of ELIQUENT’s service offerings, while ensuring seamless integration of regulatory, quality, and compliance solutions.

Prior to joining ELIQUENT, Rob served for more than six years as Senior Vice President at Syneos Health (Previously INC Research/inVentiv Health) - a leading biopharmaceutical solutions organization that provides comprehensive, integrated services across the entire product lifecycle, from clinical trials to commercialization.

Rob also brings over 20 years of senior leadership experience, including two years as a Non-Executive Director at Sharpview Ophthalmology and key positions at INC Research, Kendle, PPD, and GSK. His roles have been focused on innovation, operational delivery and advancing global research and development across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device sectors.

About ELIQUENT Life Sciences

ELIQUENT redefines regulatory consulting with a full-service platform that delivers integrated solutions across the product lifecycle. The firm’s unprecedented assembly of regulatory leaders, industry experts, and technical specialists collaborate seamlessly to advise clients on the complex process of bringing new therapies to market and manufacturing them to quality standards. ELIQUENT’s platform of regulatory solutions feature the following integrated service offerings:

Regulatory Affairs Solutions : From the earliest phases of innovation through regulatory submissions, to post- approval support, ELIQUENT guides companies to approval and beyond.

: From the earliest phases of innovation through regulatory submissions, to post- approval support, ELIQUENT guides companies to approval and beyond. Pharmacovigilance & Risk Management Solutions : With an approach that includes both strategic direction and hands-on global support, customized PV solutions empower companies to operate with confidence.

: With an approach that includes both strategic direction and hands-on global support, customized PV solutions empower companies to operate with confidence. Quality & Compliance Solutions : Highly specialized compliance experts build customized solutions that equip companies with best- in-class strategic support, technical expertise, and project-based solutions.

: Highly specialized compliance experts build customized solutions that equip companies with best- in-class strategic support, technical expertise, and project-based solutions. Remediations Solutions : Respected professionals and global experts bring an unmatched level of credibility and trust when interacting with regulators and guiding companies to remediation solutions.

: Respected professionals and global experts bring an unmatched level of credibility and trust when interacting with regulators and guiding companies to remediation solutions. Talent Solutions: Whether you need a team of one or 100+, ELIQUENT’s talent solutions gives clients the ability to rapidly scale teams to the right size, with the right level of expertise, in the right locations.

ELIQUENT Life Sciences was established by uniting the expertise of six premier consultancies — Validant, Greenleaf Health, DataRevive, Oriel Stat-a-Matrix, RApport Global, and IDEC — into a single, globally integrated organization. The ELIQUENT team works cross-functionally to deliver the global solutions that pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies need to gain and maintain authorization for the products. ELIQUENT’s comprehensive services support innovators across therapeutic modalities, phase-based pathways, and major global markets. ELIQUENT’s continued growth is supported by GHO Capital, the European specialist investor in healthcare.

Learn more about ELIQUENT Life Sciences at eliquent.com.

Contacts



Taryn Fritz Walpole

twalpole@eliquent.com