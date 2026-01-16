Elevate Healthcare Marketing Appoints Industry Veteran Karen Beckert as Executive Vice President, Client Engagement and Customer Activation

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Healthcare Marketing today announced that Karen Beckert, a seasoned healthcare marketing leader with more than two decades of agency and client engagement experience with Biolumina, Digitas Health, and Ogilvy Health, has joined the firm as Executive Vice President, Client Engagement and Customer Activation. In this pivotal role, Beckert will help drive client engagement excellence and advance the agency's patient activation and engagement practice to support the evolving needs of healthcare challenger brands.

"Karen is the consummate professional," said Lorna Weir, Co-Founder of Elevate Healthcare. "She consistently puts clients and team members in a position to do their best work and achieve success. Her leadership style, depth of experience, and strategic mindset make her an invaluable addition to our organization."

Beckert brings 25 years of healthcare advertising and marketing experience, including senior leadership roles at premier healthcare agencies where she oversaw major brand launches, significant omnichannel campaigns, and large cross-functional teams. Her category experience spans Dermatology, Rare Disease, CNS, Women's Health, Respiratory, Oncology, and Vaccines, with a proven ability to cultivate strong client relationships and guide teams in delivering strategic and creative excellence.

In previous roles, Beckert led integrated global and U.S. campaigns for some of the world's most recognized healthcare companies, spearheaded multimillion-dollar digital, HCP, and patient initiatives, and managed large-scale brand planning and quarterly business review processes. She has directed the launch of multiple high-profile consumer campaigns across television, print, digital, and CRM ecosystems, built and scaled account teams of more than 70 people within accelerated timeframes, and driven sustained revenue growth in key portfolios.

"I am excited to join Elevate at such a pivotal moment in its journey," said Beckert. "The agency's dedication to insight-driven strategy, creative excellence, and true collaboration is clear in everything it delivers. I look forward to working with this talented team to further strengthen our client relationships and create meaningful engagement experiences that genuinely make a difference for patients and healthcare professionals."

In her role at Elevate, Beckert will work closely with the agency's Founders on strategic planning and collaborate with teams across strategy, creative, digital, medical, and account management to ensure smooth organizational execution and high-quality delivery. Her responsibilities include developing best practices for client engagement and patient activation, building core skills across the organization, mentoring senior talent, and maintaining alignment throughout the brand planning and new business processes.

"She shares the Elevate commitment to collaboration and excellence in everything she does," added Weir. "Karen's arrival strengthens our leadership team and supports our ongoing focus on delivering outstanding client and customer engagement."

About Elevate Healthcare



Elevate Healthcare was founded by Lorna Weir and Frank X. Powers to help biopharma and medical device challenger brands realize their full potential in an increasingly complex and competitive market. A purpose-built healthcare marketing agency, Elevate identifies and transforms brand opportunities through strategic insight and breakthrough creative that drives real-world impact. The agency has been widely recognized for its excellence, earning PM360's 2024 Agency of the Year, three-time honors as MM+M's Small Healthcare Agency of the Year, and ongoing distinctions as a Best Workplace in Pennsylvania and nationally. Based in the Greater Philadelphia area, Elevate continues to champion brands that shape the future of healthcare.

