Element Biosciences Launches Trinity™ – A Revolutionary Targeted Sequencing Innovation to Streamline Genomic Research

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Biosciences, Inc., a developer of pioneering technologies to empower science, today introduced Trinity™ - an innovative solution that simplifies target capture sequencing by eliminating or moving traditionally time-consuming steps to the AVITI™ System and providing customers with the option to dramatically reduce hybridization time, without sacrificing cost or quality.





Launching today at BEYOND, Element’s inaugural annual virtual event, the first Trinity product is an exome target capture solution that allows researchers to concentrate sequencing on the most relevant genomic regions, reducing both time and costs compared to whole genome sequencing (WGS). By simplifying the operational complexity of exome sequencing, Trinity makes advanced genomic research faster and more accessible than ever, initially for exomes but rapidly expanding to support custom panels of any size across a wide array of applications, including comprehensive cancer panels, respiratory panels, and MRD.

Trinity is the first major advancement in exome target capture sequencing in over two decades, streamlining a traditionally complex, hands-on process to capture and sequence key regions of DNA. Trinity uses a new flow cell and paired reagents to complete the capture, wash, and sequencing steps on the AVITI™ System, eliminating the need for specialized equipment and saving up to five hours of manual work. With the addition of a 1-hour fast hybridization option, Trinity enables same-day sequencing results, making it ideal for time-sensitive studies.

“Trinity will make hybrid selection sequencing no more complex than generating a sequencing library and starting a sequencer,” said Shawn Levy, Chief Scientific Officer and SVP of Applications. “It radically changes a long-standing workflow in targeted sequencing.”

Trinity™ is available for order beginning today, October 16, 2024, and integrates seamlessly with Element’s AVITI™ and AVITI24™ systems. Element Biosciences has partnered with Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) and Twist Bioscience to provide the necessary exome-targeting tools for the Trinity workflow.

“Trinity saves researchers valuable time and lets them concentrate on the most critical aspects of their work,” said Molly He, CEO and co-founder of Element Biosciences. “With Trinity, we continue to push the boundaries of innovation, providing a comprehensive suite of genomic tools in a unified platform.”

“This partnership with Element Biosciences exemplifies IDT’s high-performing chemistry and exome design, and commitment to empowering researchers by delivering cutting-edge tools that enhance efficiency,” says Linda De Jesus, Vice President and General Manager, Global Commercial Operations at IDT. “By integrating IDT’s exome-targeting technologies into the Trinity workflow, we are enabling our customers to achieve more actionable genomic insights, accelerating their research timelines and advancing scientific discovery.”

“In our continued commitment to advance sequencing solutions across platforms, Twist is pleased to continue our collaboration with Element and the release of Trinity-compatible workflows,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist. “Incorporating the evolution of our Fast Hyb workflows to reduce the time from sample to sequencer significantly enables applications which demand rapid turnaround without compromising data quality, pushing the boundaries of sequencing innovation and opening doors to new possibilities.”

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a pioneering life science company democratizing access to advanced biological tools, driving impactful discoveries to benefit humanity. We are focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing and multi-omics technology for research markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a biological assay system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Facebook.

