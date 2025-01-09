Elegen Now Ships Plasmids Up to 15 kb in Just 10 Business Days, Bringing Unprecedented Speed to Long DNA Synthesis

Powered by Elegen’s patented cell-free linear DNA synthesis technology, ENFINIA™ Plasmid DNA slashes lead times from months to weeks at an affordable price.





SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CGT--Elegen, the leader in next-generation DNA manufacturing, today announced the launch of ENFINIA™ Plasmid DNA, a faster, cost-effective solution for clonal synthesis of long and complex genes. ENFINIA Plasmid DNA provides access to high-complexity clonal genes up to 15 kb, NGS-verified and shipped globally from Elegen’s U.S. facilities in just 10 business days. With pricing that will not exceed $0.20/bp for standard complexity sequences above 3 kb in length, Elegen now provides long DNA at an unprecedented speed and price.

Currently, researchers can wait several months for clonal synthesis of long and complex genes. To reduce lead times, many conventional providers cap gene lengths and limit complexity, forcing customers to fragment their constructs, simplify sequence designs, and spend additional time and internal resources on assembly and cloning.

Elegen’s patented cell-free cloning technology is the next generation in gene synthesis production, eliminating customer assembly and cloning. The time and resources saved, as well as the access to sequence designs that conventional technologies cannot manufacture, will speed breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies, natural products, mRNA vaccines and therapeutic antibodies.

“ENFINIA Plasmid DNA is a perfect addition to our line-up,” says Matt Hill, PhD, founder and CEO of Elegen. “With this product, we convert our fast, accurate ENFINIA Linear DNA into plasmids as long as 15 kb with unprecedented speed—accelerating our customers’ work and eliminating their reliance on in-house foundry teams. This marks a key step toward realizing our vision of transforming biology into an engineering discipline, with a rapid design-build-test-learn cycle.”

About Elegen

Elegen is bringing unique insights and technical innovation to create high-quality synthetic DNA faster, catalyzing the next revolution in the life sciences. The company is led by seasoned leaders with decades of experience developing novel and scalable approaches in molecular biology, chemistry and microfluidics. Elegen uses a proprietary microfluidics approach to build longer, higher-quality DNA on a faster timeline for agricultural, chemical, healthcare and pharma industries. Founded in 2017, Elegen is privately held and based in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit elegenbio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

