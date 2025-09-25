Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 18th Congress of the International Xenotransplantation Association

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (Nasdaq: ELDN) today announced that Steve Perrin, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a plenary session at the upcoming 18th Congress of the International Xenotransplantation Association (IXA) taking place from September 30–October 3, 2025, in Geneva, Switzerland.
Details are as follows:
Plenary Session: Immunosuppression, Immune Monitoring, Anti-CD154* Pathway Blockade: How Far do We Need to Go?
Lecture Title: 201.2 Anti-CD154 Pathway Blockade
Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CET
*CD154 is also known as CD40L or CD40 Ligand
About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing immune-modulating therapies for the management and treatment of life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for the CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target that has broad therapeutic potential. The central role of CD40L signaling in both adaptive and innate immune cell activation and function positions it as an attractive target for non-lymphocyte depleting, immunomodulatory therapeutic intervention. The Company is building upon a deep historical knowledge of anti-CD40 Ligand biology to conduct preclinical and clinical studies in kidney allograft transplantation, xenotransplantation, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.eledon.com.
