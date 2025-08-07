Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTC: EMED) Provides Mid-Year Update Highlighting Financial Restructuring, Regulatory Alignment, and Strategic Progress

Electromedical Technologies (OTC: EMED) outlines key financial restructuring milestones, upcoming product updates, and new strategic partnerships to drive sustainable growth in the pain management market.

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. ("Electromedical" or the "Company") (OTC:EMED), a developer and manufacturer of FDA-cleared electrotherapy devices for pain management, today issued a mid-year update reflecting key steps taken to strengthen its financial position and advance core initiatives.

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. Official Logo

Official logo of Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTC: EMED), a developer of FDA-cleared electrotherapy devices for pain management.

Financial and Regulatory Alignment

In 2025, Electromedical has made meaningful progress in simplifying its capital structure and positioning the Company for sustainable growth. The Company finalized an agreement with its largest convertible noteholder to retire their position, thereby reducing potential dilution and streamlining the cap table. In addition, management has initiated settlement discussions with remaining noteholders to further improve financial flexibility.

To focus internal resources during this restructuring phase, the Company filed a Form 15 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), voluntarily suspending its reporting obligations under the Exchange Act. This move allows Electromedical to maintain compliance with OTC Markets and preserve its 15c2-11 quotation status, while concentrating on internal realignment. The Company intends to meet the necessary requirements to resume full SEC reporting within the allowed timeframe and is working closely with its financial and legal advisors to achieve that goal.

Strategic Progress and Upcoming Announcements

Over the coming weeks, Electromedical expects to release a series of important updates, including:

Expanded efforts related to financial restructuring

Appointment of new board members and strategic advisors

New distribution agreements in both healthcare and consumer sectors

Signed preliminary purchase orders from wellness-sector organizations, representing initial commitments to purchase-subject to fulfillment and standard payment terms

Updated production and delivery timelines for the WellnessPro Infinity™ device

Broadened partnerships with industry-aligned organizations and strategic networks

These milestones reflect Electromedical's commitment to responsible scaling and delivering innovative, non-invasive pain management solutions to a growing market in need.

A Message from Founder and CEO, Matthew Wolfson

"Taking an idea and turning it into something real and meaningful takes years of persistence, risk, and relentless problem-solving. Being a public company doesn't make that journey easier-it adds another layer of responsibility and pressure. I'm incredibly grateful for the thousands of doctors, customers, and supporters who believe in what we're doing, have stood with us for over two decades, and continue to stand with us. There's nothing more rewarding than delivering a product that truly changes lives and helps people Feel Good Again™."

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. develops and manufactures FDA-cleared electrotherapy devices designed for pain management. Its flagship product, the WellnessPro Plus™, provides safe, non-invasive therapy intended to help individuals manage chronic and acute pain without drugs or invasive procedures.

For more information, visit: www.electromedtech.com

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction or otherwise. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies-many of which are beyond our control-that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Electromedical Technologies, Inc.

16413 N 91st Street, Unit C140

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Phone: 888-880-7888

Email: ir@electromedtech.com

Website: www.electromedtech.com

Contact Information

Cristina Clubb

Electromedical Technologies, Inc.

ir@electromedtech.com

SOURCE: Electromedical Technologies, Inc.

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire