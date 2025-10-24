electroCore to Announce Third Quarter September 30, 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 5, 2025

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Management will host a webinar at 4:30 PM EST to review the financial results and answer questions. Investors can access the webinar using the details below:

Wednesday, November 5, 4:30 PM EST

Dial-In: (646) 931-3860

Webinar ID: 822 9598 1338

Passcode: 454695

Registration Link: Click here to participate and ask questions on the call.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use Truvaga and TAC-STIM nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

