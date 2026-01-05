Electra Therapeutics to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electra Therapeutics , a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering therapies against novel targets for diseases in immunology and cancer, today announced that it will present at the 44th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 12-15, 2026, in San Francisco, CA.

Kathy Dong, PharmD, MBA, President and CEO of Electra Therapeutics, will present an overview of the company and its portfolio of first-in-class SIRP-targeted therapies.

Presentation Details:

Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Time: 2:30 p.m. PT

Location: The Westin St. Francis

Electra is advancing ELA026 as a frontline treatment for secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH), a life-threatening hyperinflammatory disease, in the SURPASS Phase 2/3 pivotal study across the U.S. and Europe. The company is also expanding ELA026 into hematologic cancers and advancing its second pipeline program, ELA822, toward the clinic for diseases in immunology and inflammation (I&I).

About Electra Therapeutics

Electra Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering therapies against novel targets for diseases in immunology and cancer. The company’s lead product candidate, ELA026, is a first in class monoclonal antibody that targets signal regulatory proteins (SIRP) on immune cells to selectively deplete pathological myeloid cells and T lymphocytes. ELA026 is currently in pivotal development for secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH) and is also being evaluated in additional indications. Electra is further advancing a second SIRP-targeted program, ELA822, designed to selectively deplete activated T lymphocytes, with broad potential across immunology and inflammation (I&I). For more information, please visit www.electra-therapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

