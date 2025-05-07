Eirion Therapeutics to Present at the Society for Investigative Dermatology 2025 Annual Meeting

Eirion's CEO Interviewed in the Podcast Series Visionary Voices about ET-02 for Hair Loss

WOBURN, Mass., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eirion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative aesthetic prescription product offerings, today announced that the company will present results from two recent clinical trials at the 2025 annual meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology, taking place May 7 – 10, 2025, in San Diego, CA.

Dermatologist and clinical trials investigator Monica Boen, MD, (Cosmetic Laser Dermatology, San Diego, CA ) will present "First-in-Human Clinical Trial Evaluating AI-09, A Novel Long-Lasting Ready-to-Use Liquid Injectable Neuromodulator for the Treatment of Glabellar Lines" during the poster session that will take place on Thursday, May 8 , 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM PST .

) will present "First-in-Human Clinical Trial Evaluating AI-09, A Novel Long-Lasting Ready-to-Use Liquid Injectable Neuromodulator for the Treatment of Glabellar Lines" during the poster session that will take place on , – . Eirion's CEO & President, Jon Edelson , MD, will present "A Novel More Effective Topical Therapeutic Approach for Treatment of Androgenetic Alopecia: First in Human Trial Results for Topical ET-02" during the poster session that will take place on Friday, May 9 , 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM PST .

"The annual meeting of The Society for Investigative Dermatology is one of the premier scientific conferences in the field of dermatology," commented Dr. Edelson. "We are excited to present the successful results for our first- in-human clinical trials for AI-09 liquid injectable neuromodulator for glabellar lines and ET-02 topical small molecule for androgenetic alopecia."

The Society of Investigative Dermatology's mission is to advance the sciences relevant to skin disease through education, advocacy and the scholarly exchange of scientific information.

Dr. Edelson was also featured in a recently released podcast titled "Targeting the Root Cause: Are We Closer to a Cure for Age-Related Hair Loss?" that appeared in the podcast series Visionary Voices (Season 2, Episode 4). Visionary Voices is a medical education podcast that brings its listeners "closer to the trailblazers in medical science" as their hosts "explore new trends, share best practices, and spark engaging conversations with some of the brightest minds in the healthcare industry." Visionary Voices may be accessed through Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Podbean, and Spotify.

About Eirion Therapeutics, Inc.

Eirion Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing next-generation prescription products for aesthetic dermatology. Eirion currently has a rich pipeline of products focusing on treatments for androgenetic alopecia, hair greying, wrinkles, and primary axillary hyperhidrosis. In the future, Eirion plans to pursue additional indications that address other major unmet clinical needs for physicians and their patients.

To learn more about Eirion, please visit: www.eirionthera.com

