SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Edwards Lifesciences to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

February 25, 2025 | 
1 min read

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) today announced it will participate in the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025.


Scott Ullem, chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 9:50 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Edwards Lifesciences investor relations website at http://ir.edwards.com/, with an archived version accessible later the same day.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is the leading global structural heart innovation company, driven by a passion to improve patient lives. Through breakthrough technologies, world-class evidence and partnerships with clinicians and healthcare stakeholders, our employees are inspired by our patient-focused culture to deliver life-changing innovations to those who need them most. Discover more at www.edwards.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Edwards, Edwards Lifesciences, and the stylized E logo are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact: Amy Hytowitz, 949-250-5070
Investor Contact: Mark Wilterding, 949-250-6826

California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of employee being let go, falling out of chair
Layoffs
Encoded Cuts 29% of Workforce to Extend Cash Runway, Advance Pipeline
February 13, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
ImmunityBio Continues Trimming Workforce While Working to Advance Anktiva
January 31, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of a group of businessmen white-collar workers dismissed
Layoffs
Atara to Cut Half Its Workforce Following FDA-Related Setbacks
January 28, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Allakos Will Axe 75% of Workforce, Drop Hives Candidate
January 27, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel