Press Releases

Editas Medicine to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company focused on developing transformative medicines for serious diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in March:

  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date: Monday, March 2
    Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
    Location: Boston, MA
  • Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date: Thursday, March 12
    Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
    Location: Miami Beach, FL

To access the live webcasts of Editas Medicine’s presentations, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About Editas Medicine 
As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of transformative in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize durable, precision in vivo gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

CONTACT: Investor and Media Contacts: 
ir@editasmed.com 
media@editasmed.com

Massachusetts Events
Editas Medicine
