Edesa Biotech Announces FDA IND Clearance for Phase 2 Vitiligo Study

Enables expansion of ongoing vitiligo clinical study to U.S. investigational sites

Topline data anticipated Q4 2027





TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing host-directed therapeutics for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its Phase 2 clinical study of EB06 in vitiligo, enabling Edesa to expand recruitment to the United States. Patient recruitment is underway in Canada and the first U.S. investigational sites are expected to begin enrolling subjects next quarter. Edesa anticipates that topline data will be available fourth quarter 2027.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study is evaluating EB06, a monoclonal antibody targeting CXCL10, in up to 80 adults with moderate-to-severe nonsegmental vitiligo. Participants are randomized 1:1 to receive either EB06 or placebo every two weeks through Week 22. The primary efficacy endpoint is the mean percent change from baseline in the Facial Vitiligo Area Scoring Index (F-VASI) at Week 28. Secondary and exploratory measures include facial and total-body scoring benchmarks, as well as assessments of safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity.

“FDA clearance of our IND represents an important regulatory and operational milestone for our vitiligo program,” said Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa. “With recruitment already underway in Canada and U.S. enrollment expected to begin next quarter, we believe we are well positioned to complete the study and report topline results in the fourth quarter of next year.”

EB06 is a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting CXCL10, a signaling protein implicated in vitiligo. By inhibiting CXCL10, EB06 is designed to interrupt immune-cell recruitment and melanocyte loss through a targeted mechanism that is distinct from broader immunomodulatory approaches. The safety and efficacy of EB06 remain subject to clinical evaluation.

About EB06

EB06 is a fully human monoclonal antibody candidate that binds specifically to chemokine ligand 10 (CXCL10) with high affinity and inhibits the interaction of CXCL10 with its receptors, CXCR3A and CXCR3B. CXCL10 is highly expressed in vitiligo patients and has been shown to play both a key role in the CXCR3A-mediated trafficking of anti-melanocytic CD8+ T-cells to the epidermis and in inducing melanocyte apoptosis (cell death) via CXCR3B. EB06 has been evaluated in 65 subjects across three prior clinical studies, in which it demonstrated the pharmacodynamic activity relevant to its mechanism and was generally safe and well tolerated. EB06 is currently formulated for intravenous administration, with a subcutaneous formulation anticipated to be ready for follow-on clinical evaluation.

About Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes the loss of skin pigmentation in patches. It occurs when melanocytes, the pigment-producing skin cells, die or stop producing melanin. The extent of color loss from vitiligo is unpredictable and can affect the skin on any part of the body. Vitiligo is estimated to affect up to 2% of the global population. Vitiligo patients are not born with lesioned skin. Rather, unpigmented spots appear over time, with about 50% of patients having symptom onset before 20 years of age. At present, there are limited treatment options for patients, and no approved systemic drug therapies in the U.S.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative ways to treat inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its clinical pipeline is focused on two therapeutic areas: Medical Dermatology and Respiratory. In Medical Dermatology, Edesa is developing EB06, an anti-CXCL10 monoclonal antibody candidate, as a therapy for vitiligo, a common autoimmune disorder that causes skin to lose its color in patches. Its medical dermatology assets also include daniluromer, a Phase 3-ready asset developed for use as a potential therapy for moderate-to-severe chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD), a common occupational skin condition. The company’s most advanced Respiratory drug candidate is paridiprubart, which is being developed as a potential treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, a life-threatening form of respiratory failure. The paridiprubart program has been the recipient of two funding awards from the Government of Canada to support the further development of this asset, and is currently being evaluated in a U.S. government-funded platform study. Edesa is also pursuing additional uses for paridiprubart. Sign up for news alerts. Connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

Edesa Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, including statements related to: the company's plans and timing to activate U.S. investigational sites; the design, enrollment and anticipated timing of topline data from the company's Phase 2 study of EB06; the potential of EB06's mechanism of action; and the company's timing and plans regarding its development pipeline and clinical studies, in general. Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as all such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include: the ability of Edesa to obtain regulatory approval for or successfully commercialize any of its product candidates, the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund Edesa's operations may not be available or may be available on terms that are not commercially favorable to Edesa, the risk that Edesa's product candidates may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical trials, the risk that Edesa fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, Edesa's ability to protect its intellectual property, the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings, and the impacts of public health crises. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. For a discussion of further risks and uncertainties related to Edesa's business, please refer to Edesa's public company reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, Edesa assumes no obligation to update such statements.

CONTACT: Contact: Gary Koppenjan Edesa Biotech, Inc. investors@edesabiotech.com