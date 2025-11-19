EDAP to Present at Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference



Company to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings on Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, November 18, 2025 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Ryan Rhodes is scheduled to present and, together with Chief Financial Officer Ken Mobeck, will host 1x1 investor meetings at the upcoming Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City.

Date: Tuesday, December 2nd

Time: 10:30-10:55 am ET (fireside discussion)

Format: Fireside discussion and 1x1 investor meetings

Location: The Lotte New York Palace

Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1743759&tp_key=aa01607b94

The live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website here.



About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit https://focalone.com/.

