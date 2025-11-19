SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

EDAP to Present at Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 19, 2025 | 
1 min read

EDAP to Present at Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Company to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings on Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, November 18, 2025 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Ryan Rhodes is scheduled to present and, together with Chief Financial Officer Ken Mobeck, will host 1x1 investor meetings at the upcoming Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City.

Date:                     Tuesday, December 2nd

Time:                  10:30-10:55 am ET (fireside discussion)

Format:                Fireside discussion and 1x1 investor meetings

Location:               The Lotte New York Palace 

Webcast:              https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1743759&tp_key=aa01607b94

The live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website here.        
        

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit https://focalone.com/.

Investor Contacts

Investor Relations
EDAP TMS SA
investor.relations@focalone.com

John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(917) 355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com


Events Texas
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves