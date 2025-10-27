EDAP to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference
Company to Host 1x1 Investor Meetings on Monday, November 10th, 2025
AUSTIN, Texas, October 27, 2025 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to host 1x1 investor meetings at the upcoming UBS Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held November 10-13, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Date: Monday, November 10th
Format: 1x1 investor meetings
Location: PGA National Resort Hotel, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Registration: Click here to register for the conference (for UBS clients only), or please contact your UBS sales representative.
About EDAP TMS SA
A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit https://focalone.com/.
Company Contact
Blandine Confort
Investor Relations / Legal Affairs
EDAP TMS SA
+33 4 72 15 31 50
bconfort@edap-tms.com
Investor Contact
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(917) 355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com