Echosens to Address GLP-1 Costs and Metabolic Health at SIIA National Conference 2026, Highlight Opportunities for Self-Insured Stakeholders and On-Site Clinics

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Echosens, a global leader in non-invasive liver diagnostics and maker of FibroScan®, announces that Shawn McGinnis, Director, Health Systems and Employer Markets, Echosens, will participate in the panel “Employers Apply the Brakes to GLP1s and Expensive Specialty Drugs.”

The panel, taking place Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 10:15–11:30 a.m. MST during the Self-Insurance Institute of America (SIIA) National Conference 2026 in Phoenix, will explore strategies for managing specialty drug costs and GLP-1 utilization while addressing employer healthcare needs.

“Echosens sees an opportunity to expand the value of obesity and metabolic health investments by increasing visibility into liver health,” says McGinnis. “Bringing FibroScan® into on-site and near-site clinics, advanced primary care and employer screening programs can identify risk earlier, stratify patients and inform treatment decisions, including the use of GLP-1s and other advanced therapies.”

Obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) frequently overlap. Among patients with MASH, 82% have obesity, 44% have type 2 diabetes and 71% have metabolic syndrome, underscoring the connection between liver and metabolic health. Yet MASLD can remain undetected because most patients are asymptomatic and commonly used liver tests may not reliably identify disease or fibrosis.

“Because MASLD is often asymptomatic, earlier liver assessment is critical,” Amy Conner, Director of Market Access, Echosens. “Point-of-care assessment can identify patients at risk and support more informed metabolic care decisions.”

FibroScan provides a rapid, non-invasive assessment of liver stiffness and liver fat, with immediate results to support clinical decision-making in primary care and metabolic disease management.

“Incorporating FibroScan into an on-site clinic or screening initiative adds liver health measurement to obesity, diabetes and cardiometabolic programs,” McGinnis adds. “For TPAs and brokers, on-site liver screening can help build a more comprehensive metabolic health strategy.”

Echosens technology can also be incorporated into existing clinical workflows, supported by onboarding, operator training and workflow optimization.

About Echosens

A pioneer in its field, Echosens significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan®, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan® is recognized worldwide and validated by more than 5,600 peer-reviewed publications, including nearly 220 international guidelines. https://www.echosens.com/

Media:

Brittany Tedesco

CPR Marketing on behalf of Echosens

btedesco@cpronline.com

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